UFC veteran Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller arrested for choking out fan in West Hollywood club

By Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2023

Former UFC middleweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller is back in legal trouble.

Jason-Mayhem-Miller

The 42-year-old is still one of the most colorful figures in MMA history. First debuting at UFC 52 opposite Georges St-Pierre, Jason Miller quickly became a fan favorite. Over the following years, he would compete in Dream, Strikeforce, and the WEC.

At that time, he became one of the sport’s earliest mainstream stars, hosting MTV’s Bully Beatdown. However, after losing to Jake Shields in their 2009 Strikeforce championship classic, things went badly for the star. Jason Miller would go 2-3 from that night, last losing to Mattia Schiavolin in 2016.

Since then, Jason Miller has had far more arrests than he has fights. While he’s spoken of a potential comeback on many occasions, that idea has been derailed by legal issues. Since 2011, he’s been arrested 14 times, spending time in prison until this May.

Jason Mayhem Miller

He’s been active on social media since his release, but he’s now once again found himself in legal trouble. Earlier today, it was first reported by TMZ Sports that Jason Miller was arrested on a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood over the weekend.

According to the police report, a fan of Jason Miller approached him in the club. While things were first friendly, they quickly turned violent. In the end, the former fighter put the fan in a chokehold before security thankfully broke up the situation.

He later left the scene before police could arrive. However, ‘Mayhem’ was arrested the following day, after he returned to the club. As of now, he’s out of custody but has yet to comment on the legal matter on social media.

What do you make of this latest news involving Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

