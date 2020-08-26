Former UFC fighter “Mayhem” Miller charged for residential burglary and car theft in California

Controversial former MMA fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller has been charged for residential burglary and car theft in Irvine, California.

Miller, 39, has had his fair share of run-ins with the law throughout the course of his life, and he even served jail time — but following an interview with Ariel Helwani a few months back, many fans were hoping that he’d been able to turn his life around.

According to a report from FOX 11, it doesn’t appear as if that’s the case with Miller being charged Tuesday with committing a residential burglary and car theft in Irvine while on probation in a domestic violence case.

Miller had initially pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of first-degree burglary, grand theft auto and unlawful taking of a vehicle. He is now being held without bail pending a pretrial hearing on September 2 which will take place in Newport Beach.

It’s believed that Miller knew his alleged victim, with this issue serving as his first indiscretion since being sentenced to a year in jail and three years probation back in July 2019.

While Miller may have been a valued and popular member of the mixed martial arts community back in the day, that hasn’t been the case for many, many years now. His last fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship was a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of C.B. Dolloway in May 2012, and then four years later, he was submitted by Mattia Schiavolin at Venator FC 3 — missing weight by 24 pounds for his initially scheduled fight against Luke Barnatt.

MMA has had its fair share of stories like Mayhem’s, but few are quite as detailed as his. The belief was that he was starting to get things back on track in a manner that we hadn’t seen for quite some time, but in the blink of an eye, that illusion can and has been shattered.

There’s been no official word regarding any kind of sentence for Jason Miller. Stay tuned for more information.