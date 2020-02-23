VIDEO | Tyson Fury reacts to TKO victory over Deontay Wilder

Tonight, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder faced off for a second time in their blockbuster rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The heavyweight titans first squared off in the ring in 2018. “The Gypsy King” was heading towards a points victory until Wilder delivered a brutal knockdown in the 12th round, sending Fury plummeting to the canvas floor. Refusing to submit to a TKO loss, Fury miraculously returned his feet and walked away from the fight with a draw.

The two boxing giants have 71 professional wins between them and both entered tonight’s bout with undefeated records.

From round 1, Tyson Fury pushed the action, probing his opponent and maintaining pressure. He scored his first knockdown against Wilder in the third round. The American returned to his feet but his equilibrium was noticeably rocked. “The Gypsy King” continued to command the ring, outboxing his opponent with feints and right hands. Wilder absorbed a lot of punishment at the hands of his British opponent. In the seventh round, Fury cornered Wilder with a barrage of punches. Wilder’s corner threw the towel in, and the referee called an end to the action, ultimately ending the action by TKO in round 7.

“The Gypsy King,” proved he is the king of boxing. In his post-fight interview, Fury gave credit to his opponent:

“I just want to say big shoutout to Deontay wilder. You know, he came here tonight, he manned up, he really did show the heart of a champion. I hit him with a clean right hand and dropped him and he got back up and battled on into round 7. He is a warrior, he will be back, he will be a champion again. But, I will say, the king [Fury], has returned to the top!”

Fury finished his boxing ring speech in style with a rendition of “American Pie.” Listen to his vocal performance below: