VIDEO | Tyson Fury licks blood off of Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury lived up to expectation in his eagerly-anticipated rematch against Deontay Wilder. But, what fans couldn’t predict was “The Gyspy King” licking the blood of his opponent in the heat of the boxing action.

The British boxer first faced off against “The Bronze Bomber” in 2018. Fury was edging towards a points victory, but a devastating knockdown in the 12th round resulted in a fight draw.

Keen to get his revenge in their 2020 rematch, Fury pushed most of the fight action. Wilder landed some effective clean right hands in the opening rounds. However, in round three ‘The Gypsy King’ connected with a right hand that dropped ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Wilder returned to his feet but was noticeably rattled by the incident. Fury continued his onslaught with constant pressure. In round seven, he pressed and cornered Wilder to deliver a barrage of punches. As a result, the American’s corner threw the towel in and the referee called a stop to the action. ‘The Gypsy King’ was crowned the boxing king by TKO victory in round 7 and claimed the WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles.

Arguably more shocking than his statement victory, was a moment in the fight action when Fury took it upon himself to lick the blood of his opponent. The outrageous moment was caught on tape and was retweeted by MMA journalist, Marc Raimondi. Check out the gladiator-style move below:

He may have ripped a page out of BJ Penn’s book. In vampire fashion, the UFC legend was notorious for licking the blood off of his opponents. During his victories over Sean Sherk and Joe Stevenson, Penn licked the blood off his gloves, an iconic but nevertheless shocking moment in MMA history.

Tyson Fury is undoubtedly The Gyspy King, but maybe after his rematch antics, the boxer should be renamed “The Gypsy Vampire.” What did you make of his boxing performance and blood-licking behaviour? Sound off in the comments below at Penn nation!