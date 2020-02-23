Deontay Wilder reacts to TKO loss against Tyson Fury

Tonight Deontay Wilder faced Tyson Fury in a history-defining rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In their first collision, “The Gypsy King” could have taken the points victory if he hadn’t crashed to the canvas after absorbing a brutal strike from Wilder in the 12th round. The fight ultimately concluded in a draw and both fighters entered their 2020 bout undefeated.

The prize at stake was Wilder’s WBC heavyweight world title.”The Bronze Bomber” was confident he would finish his opponent in their second meeting. He posted a warning just hours before the fight on Instagram:

“Ima bout to lay the smack down on your candy ass come Saturday night Tyson Fury!,” Wilder captioned the post. “And this I promise! #BombSquad #TillThisDay”.

As round 1 began, Tyson Fury pushed forward probing his opponent. He knocked down his Wilder with a killer right hand in the third round. The Bronze Bomber returned to his feet but was noticeably rocked and struggled to get back on top form. The Gypsy King continued to suffocate his opponent with hard right hands and feints. In the 7th round, he cornered Wilder and delivered a barrage of punches. Wilder’s corner ultimately threw the towel in and the referee called an end to the action. Fury claimed the 7th round TKO victory.

Disappointed by his first career loss, Wilder shared his thoughts on his boxing ring interview:

“I’m doing good you know, things like this happen. The best man won on the night. But my coach, my side threw in the towel, and you know, I’m ready to go out on my shield,” he said.

“I had a lot of things going on coming into this fight, but it is what it is. My leg was already weak coming in due to other little things. But, I make no excuses tonight.

“I just wish that my corner would have let me went out on my shield. I’m a warrior, that’s what I do. But he did what he did, there’s no excuses and we come back and be stronger.”

