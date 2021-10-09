Video | The Undertaker has a request of Tyson Fury ahead of tonight’s trilogy with Deontay Wilder

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, has sent a request to Tyson Fury should he knockout Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight this evening.

Fury and Wilder are set to collide for a third time this evening in Las Vegas. The pair initially collided in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round which resulted in the contest being ruled a split draw.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder would rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious by way of seventh round knockout.

Now, ahead of tonight’s trilogy, The Undertaker has made a request of ‘The Gypsy King’ should he once again emerge victorious by way of knockout over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ this evening.

“You smash this guys (Deontay Wilder),” the professional wrestling icon said. “And when you’re looking over him, just for me, look down at him and say ‘Rest in Peace.’“

Tyson Fury clearly caught wind of the video as he proceeded to pay homage to the ‘Dead Man’ with the following remarks.

“This one is for The Undertaker.” Fury replied. “I am here today in your hat sir. I’m going to smash him and I’m going to say ‘Rest in Peace, grr.'”

Both Fury and Wilder weighed in at career highs for tonight’s highly anticipated heavyweight trilogy fight. ‘The Gypsy King’ tipped the scale at 277lbs, while ‘The Bronze Bomber’ came in at 238lbs.

