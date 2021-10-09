UFC Vegas 39: ‘Dern vs Rodriguez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 39 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez.

Dern (11-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a first round submission victory over Nina Nunes in April.

Meanwhile, Marina Rodriguez (14-1-2 MMA) is coming off of back-to-back wins, her most recent being a decision victory over Michelle Waterson back in May.

The victor of tonight’s headliner will be closing in on a title shot at 115lbs and likely find themselves in a number one contender bout next.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 39 features Randy Brown taking on Jared Gooden in a welterweight contest.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 39 Main Card (4pm EST)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez

Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden

Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau

Mariya Agapova vs. Sabina Mazo –

Felipe Colares vs. Chris Gutierrez – Gutierrez def. Colares by split decision (28-29, 30-27 x2)

UFC Vegas 39 Prelims (2pm EST)

Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa – Romanov def. Vanderaa via TKO at 4:43 of Round 2

Brutal ground and pound gets Alexandr Romanov the W 👊 [ #UFCVegas39 | Prelims LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lm6KCi7EVT — UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2021

Damon Jackson vs. Charles Rosa – Jackson def. Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Lupita Godinez vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez – Godinez def. Gomez Juarez by submission (armbar) at 4:14 of Round 1

Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros – Garcia def. Ontiveros via TKO (punches) at 1:51 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 39 main event between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!