UFC Vegas 39: ‘Dern vs Rodriguez’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 39 event, a nine-bout fight card headlined by strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez.
Dern (11-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a first round submission victory over Nina Nunes in April.
Meanwhile, Marina Rodriguez (14-1-2 MMA) is coming off of back-to-back wins, her most recent being a decision victory over Michelle Waterson back in May.
The victor of tonight’s headliner will be closing in on a title shot at 115lbs and likely find themselves in a number one contender bout next.
The co-main event of UFC Vegas 39 features Randy Brown taking on Jared Gooden in a welterweight contest.
Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 39 Main Card (4pm EST)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez
Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden
Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau
Mariya Agapova vs. Sabina Mazo –
Felipe Colares vs. Chris Gutierrez – Gutierrez def. Colares by split decision (28-29, 30-27 x2)
UFC Vegas 39 Prelims (2pm EST)
Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa – Romanov def. Vanderaa via TKO at 4:43 of Round 2
Brutal ground and pound gets Alexandr Romanov the W 👊
[ #UFCVegas39 | Prelims LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lm6KCi7EVT
— UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2021
Damon Jackson vs. Charles Rosa – Jackson def. Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)
Lupita Godinez vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez – Godinez def. Gomez Juarez by submission (armbar) at 4:14 of Round 1
First UFC victory, & first career submission all in one for @LoopyGodinez 🇲🇽 🇨🇦
[ #UFCVegas39 | Prelims LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/4iD6ito1Dw
— UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2021
Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros – Garcia def. Ontiveros via TKO (punches) at 1:51 of Round 2
GROUND AND POUND FOR THE FINISH! 💥👊
🇺🇸@MeanMachine505 dominates in RD 2! #UFCVegas39 pic.twitter.com/sUb5pehfJh
— UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2021
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM