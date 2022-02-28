Vasyl Lomachenko the latest boxer to take up arms for the Ukraine against Russia

Vasyl Lomachenko has become the latest Ukrainian boxer to take up arms and help defend his country against Russia.

The last week has been an incredibly difficult one for the nation of Ukraine following the decision of Vladimir Putin to invade their neighbours. The resistance has been strong from soldiers and citizens alike but as the crisis continues to worsen, nobody knows what direction it’s going to go in next.

The Klitschko brothers and Oleksandr Usyk have been pictured in gear, ready to fight back against the invasion – and now, you can add Vasyl Lomachenko to that list.

Vasyl Lomachenko has joined the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in Ukraine to defend his country from Vladimir Putin’s invasion by Russia… pic.twitter.com/LWFDcUhFAB — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2022

The combat sports sphere has been rocked by these developments alongside other sectors with many fighters coming out and commending the likes of Lomachenko for making such a bold decision.

The escalation of the problem is tough for anyone, especially in the age of social media given that there are updates pouring in every five minutes.

The 34-year-old, who holds a 16-2 professional record in boxing, is currently riding a two-fight win streak with his latest success being another vicious decision triumph – this time over Richard Commey.

A showdown with either George Kambosos Jr. or rival Teofimo Lopez had been listed as a genuine possibility in the months leading up to this but given how unstable the situation still is, nobody can know for sure when he’ll even be allowed back out of the country.

His family are believed to be safe in Greece after he travelled with them to seek refuge before heading back to Ukraine. Our best wishes go out to Vasyl and all of those who have been affected.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine? How long do you expect this will last and what do you think about Vasyl Lomachenko getting involved? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation.