Mark Martin provides update following nasty eye injury at PFL Challengers: “If my eye recovers 100% I will be back”

PFL Challengers fighter Mark Martin has provided an update on his recovery following a gruesome eye injury during his last fight.

While he may have enjoyed some success against Dilano Taylor, the night didn’t end well for Mark Martin on Friday as he lost due to a doctor stoppage between the first and second round. The reason for the stoppage was because the eye of Martin was bulging out of the socket, which his manager believes happened because he blew his nose which led to the pressure causing an escalation of the initial injury.

The visuals had many worried for the safety of Martin but thankfully, as he’s now confirmed via Instagram, he’s on the road to recovery.

“Finally out of the hospital. My phone been blowing up so sorry if I didn’t get back to you yet but thanks for checking in.

My eye should be good. I have a fractured orbital bone and some blood around the retina so my vision is blurry right now but will return once the blood goes down.

Shit happens I know what I signed up for. I felt good and thought I won the rd but props to him for landing a good shot on my eye. If my eye recovers 100% I will be back. If not it is what it is and I’ll be done competing in mma. Once again thank you for the support, the love, and the hate.”

