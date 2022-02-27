UFC London main event in jeopardy following Russian invasion of Ukraine

UFC London might need a new main event as Alexander Volkov may not be allowed to compete in England.

Volkov is currently scheduled to face Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC London. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine could put a stop to that plan.

Priti Patel, a member of the Parliament for Witham, issued a statement on Twitter announcing that athletes from countries that are complicit in Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine will not be allowed in the UK.

I have cancelled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team who were due to play in Newcastle tomorrow night. The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of #Ukraine. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) February 26, 2022

“I have canceled the visas of the Belarusian Men’s Basketball Team who were due to play in Newcastle tomorrow night.

“The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

MMAFighting is reporting that Alexander Volkov’s visa is in jeopardy and the UFC is aware of the situation and is looking for possible alternatives. Whether the UFC would keep Aspinall on the card or rebook the main event remains to be seen.

This bit of news doesn’t just impact the main event. Timur Valiev, Shamil Abdurakhimov, and Sergei Pavlovich are three other Russian athletes who may not be able to get in the UK to compete at UFC London.

Many athletes have spoken out over the war between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine’s boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk issued a statement asking for peace.

“Good morning, my name is Usyk Oleksandr. I want to appeal to the Russian people. If you consider us brotherly people, do not let your military, your children, go to our country. Stop attacking us! I also appeal to President Putin. Stop this war! Don’t give us ultimatums and declare your conditions, just sit down at the negotiating table. We need to talk and stop everything. Our children, our mothers, our grandmothers, and ordinary people are hiding in basements. We are on our own land, we act as we have to. We are protecting ourselves. Stop it. Stop this war!”