Conor McGregor’s bodyguard explains how ‘Notorious’ turned himself into a billionaire: “He’s a phenomenal actor and he’s a genius”

Connor McGregor, 33, is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 264 in July 2021, losing by TKO in the first round.

Mitchell Atkinson, Connor McGregor’s bodyguard has revealed that the fighter has a very different persona on camera vs off camera. Speaking about ‘Notorious’ he explained that his persona on camera is much different that his own personality off camera.

The Irishman has indeed achieved much success and stardom over the years, and according to Atkinson that is because he’s such a great actor in front of the camera. While also commenting that off camera McGregor is a much quieter, more reserved person.

In speaking with ‘MMA Life’, Mitchell Atkinson had this to say about Connor McGregor (h/t Sportskeeda):

“What you see in the media isn’t necessarily how they are as a person. I always said, Conor, he’s a great actor, do you know what I mean? The man… there’s no doubt about it, he’s an absolute genius but the Notorious MMA (persona) is very much a character who he plays a lot of the time. He’s a much quieter person and he’s, yeah, he’s very quiet and he’s got a personality like an artist where he kind of wears his heart on his sleeve…he’s a phenomenal actor and he’s a genius, you know, Notorious MMA is a character who he plays that made him a billionaire within a matter of years.”

The Irishman was indeed listed as the wealthiest sportsman in 2021 by Forbes.

As for what is next for McGregor, after suffering a broken leg last year, and needing time to heal, the hope is he may be back in the Octagon by summer of 2022. As for who he might fight next, several names have been tossed around, including Nate Diaz, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and of course a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier.

