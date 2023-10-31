Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk postponed until February after ‘The Gypsy King’ suffers two cuts in Francis Ngannou bout

By Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be boxing on December 23 as expected.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Fury and Usyk had signed on to box on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia for the unified heavyweight titles. It was a massive fight, but before that fight would happen, Fury was set to box Francis Ngannou last Saturday in Saudi Arabia in what many thought would be a tune-up fight.

However, Ngannou made the fight much more competitive and even dropped Fury. When the fight ended, it was Tyson Fury who won a split decision, but he had two cuts and took more damage than expected. With that, many wondered if his fight against Usyk would still go ahead on Dec. 23.

Now, according to ESPN boxing reporter Mike Coppinger, the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will take place in February in Saudi Arabia.

“Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources told ESPN.   Fury-Usyk was planned for Dec. 23 before Fury struggled in a far tougher-than-expected win over Francis Ngannou. Fury suffered two cuts.”

The exact date of the rescheduled fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is uncertain. But, the fight will still take place in Saudi Arabia. Coppinger also reports that the deal contains a two-way rematch clause, meaning it pretty much guarantees the two will fight at least two times.

Tyson Fury (34-0-1) is coming off a split decision win over Francis Ngannou back on Saturday. Prior to that, he scored a TKO win over Derek Chisora to defend his WBC heavyweight title. Fury is the former unified heavyweight champion of the world and holds notable wins over Deontay Wilder, twice, Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, and Otto Wallin among others.

Oleksandr Usyk (21-0) is the current WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion and is coming off a KO win over Daniel Dubois. Prior to that, he had back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua. Usyk is also the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Devin Haney Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC already shot down potential boxing match with Devin Haney: "No one knows him"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says Francis Ngannou should've beaten his training partner Tyson Fury: "I couldn’t believe it. I’m still shocked."

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Tom Aspinall thinks Francis Ngannou should have gotten his hand raised over Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains how Francis Ngannou still “fumbled the bag” by not accepting a fight with Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes Francis Ngannou still somewhat “fumbled the bag” despite his fight against Tyson Fury.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner chimes in after Cris Cyborg calls out Katie Taylor

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

Boxing super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has called out Cris Cyborg for a superfight.

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson advises Francis Ngannou to walk away from MMA following Tyson Fury fight: “There's nothing left for him to do in that sport”

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson has advised Francis Ngannou to focus on boxing after his fight against Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Paul vs. Diaz, Boxing

PFL Founder Donn Davis accuses Nate Diaz of “hiding behind a rock” to avoid Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023
Eddie Hearn, DAZN
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn wants to see Joshua vs. Ngannou: "Absolutely massive"

Zain Bando - October 30, 2023

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said he liked what he saw from former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou Saturday night in a losing effort to Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou opens as betting underdog in potential rematch against Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder favored to be next opponent

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2023

Francis Ngannou would be the betting underdog once again if he rematches Tyson Fury.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson doesn't believe Francis Ngannou's loss to Tyson Fury was a robbery: "Everyone knew the outcome!"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

Mike Tyson doesn’t necessarily believe that Francis Ngannou was robbed in his boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals Deontay Wilder talks have begun for potential PFL fight: "He's really serious about the MMA"

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2023

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou might end up welcoming Deontay Wilder to the cage in 2024.