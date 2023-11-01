Vinc Pichel hoping for “legend fights” after he finishes Ismael Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo: “He will turn into a wrestler once I crack him”

By Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Vinc Pichel is excited to finally return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half away.

Vinc Pichel

Pichel last fought back at UFC 273 in April of 2022 when he lost a decision to Mark O. Madsen. It was a disappointing loss, and Pichel was eager to make a quick turnaround following the result. Although he was booked to fight Jesse Ronson six months later, an injury forced him into hip surgery which put him on the sidelines.

Once recovered, Pichel was booked to face Benoit Saint-Denis this past July. However, a minor injury forced him to pull out of that fight too, which was very frustrating for the 40-year-old fighter.

“F**k man, I had to pull out of the fight with Jesse Ronson, I had to get hip surgery again on my left hip,” Pichel said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I think I rushed it a little bit and had to pull out of the fight with Saint-Denis and end up hurting myself again. I’m one of those guys who’s too stupid to know when to quit. It wasn’t anything major when I had to pull out of the Saint-Denis fight. It was something that took me out of training for long enough that I wouldn’t be prepared enough to fight that guy.”

Once Vinc Pichel was ready to return, he was booked to fight Ismael Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday in Brazil. It’s an intriguing matchup as Pichel is going down to enemy territory to face Bonfim, but that is something he’s looking forward to.

“Sometimes you got to go to the Meadowlands to kill the King and take his shit. I’m not really too, if or against it. They offered me a fight, I liked the fight and I took it, I didn’t really care where or when. That’s not a big concern for me. A concern for me is the person in front of me, so I’m all for it,” Pichel said.

Entering the matchup, Vinc Pichel is a massive underdog which does surprise him. Pichel believes he has the style that can frustrate Ismael Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo which will lead to a knockout win.

“I saw all three of his fights. Saint-Denis showed the gameplan of how you beat that guy. Get him pissed off and take it to him after that,” Pichel said. “That’s more my style, I’ve been a little slicker over the years. But, I’m still that brick wall people are going to be afraid to run into… I think it’s going to be a fun fight, I’m really looking forward to it. I feel like he will turn into a wrestler once I crack him a couple of times. I’m looking for the finish, the last one pissed me off that the judges stole it from me.”

If Pichel does KO Bonfim at UFC Sao Paulo, he hopes he can start fighting legends like Clay Guida.

“It gets me two paychecks possibly three. Bonfim isn’t a top contender, he’s just a tough up-and-comer. So as far as that, I’m just gaining money for beating him, not much status… I’d like to get some legend fights in, guys like Guida, Joe Lauzon, some vets,” Pichel said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Vinc Pichel

Related

Vince McMahon and Dana White

Vince McMahon shoots down rumors of having a bad relationship with Dana White: "We get along very, very well"

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023
Michael-Bisping
Max Holloway

Michael Bisping encourages Justin Gaethje to accept a fight with Max Holloway: “You can be forgotten about”

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Michael Bisping is encouraging Justin Gaethje to accept a fight with Max Holloway.

Jon Jones, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones assures fight fans that his “best days are still to come” following UFC 295 withdrawal

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Jon Jones is assuring fight fans that his ‘best days are still to come’ following his UFC 295 withdrawal.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis arrested for reckless driving, reportedly went 86 miles over the speed limit

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has reportedly been arrested on charges of reckless driving.

Leon Edwards and Ian Garry
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' gym Team Renegade responds to Ian Garry's comments: "Not in line with what we're creating"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

The gym of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Ian Garry’s comments.

Devin Haney Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC already shot down potential boxing match with Devin Haney: "No one knows him"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says Francis Ngannou should've beaten his training partner Tyson Fury: "I couldn’t believe it. I’m still shocked."

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

Tom Aspinall thinks Francis Ngannou should have gotten his hand raised over Tyson Fury.

Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev, and Charles Oliveira
Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen details the “huge mistake” Justin Gaethje is making in his pursuit for a lightweight title shot

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Chael Sonnen is detailing the ‘huge mistake’ Justin Gaethje is making in his pursuit for a lightweight title shot.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces stacked UFC Austin fight card for December 2

Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Dana White has announced a stacked UFC Austin fight card for December 2nd.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 144, UFC Sao Paulo
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 144 with Vinc Pichel and Modestas Bukauskas

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

The 144th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Sao Paulo.