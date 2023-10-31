Vince McMahon shoots down rumors of having a bad relationship with Dana White: “We get along very, very well”

By Cole Shelton - October 31, 2023

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon says he and UFC CEO Dana White have a great relationship.

Vince McMahon and Dana White

McMahon and White have been rumored to not get along due to the two being competitors in the sports entertainment business. But, after the UFC parent company merged with the WWE, it forced McMahon and White to start working with one another.

In the past, Dana White has claimed Vince McMahon wanted to fight him as the two didn’t see eye-to-eye. White also said the WWE co-founder tried to f**k him over in the past but added that the two are now good.

“My history with Vince isn’t a good one,” White said to Sports Illustrated. “He tried to f*ck me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f*ck me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince.”

However, Vince McMahon says he never f****d with Dana White at all, and instead, he says the two have always had a good relationship.

“Busting his chops? Please, I don’t do business that way. I don’t bust anybody’s chops unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very, very well. He’s really a good guy. We’re good partners and good businessmen. You’re good businessmen, you get along,” Vince McMahon said about Dana White.

Although the two may have had a bad relationship in the past, Vince McMahon and Dana White have both said they are getting along now. With the WWE and UFC being owned by the same company, it makes sense that McMahon and White are cordial and can make business deals if needed, but that may not have always been the case.

Vince McMahon purchased the WWF in 1982 and ended up changing the name to WWE in 2002. He returned to the company in January after voluntarily stepping down in June of 2022 during a misconduct investigation.

