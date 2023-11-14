Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk officially postponed to February 17th

By Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2023

Heavyweight champion boxers Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are now finally set to clash.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Cat’ were originally scheduled to clash in December. Tyson Fury was first slated to fight Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, however. With Oleksandr Usyk watching on, the WBC heavyweight champion went to war with ‘The Predator’ last month on ESPN pay-per-view.

Ultimately, Tyson Fury got much more than he expected against the PFL heavyweight last month. He was knocked down in round three and got cut up and bruised. Ultimately, Oleksandr Usyk was relieved to see the British boxer scrape by with a split-decision victory.

However, due to Tyson Fury’s injuries, he was pulled from his December 23rd clash with Oleksandr Usyk. Post-fight, the British boxer stated there was no way that he would be able to return this year. While there was no date announced, Frank Warren stated that the bout would likely go down in February.

RELATED: ANTHONY JOSHUA AND DEONTAY WILDER SET FOR RETURN ON DECEMBER 23RD AGAINST SEPARATE OPPONENTS

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

However, as first reported by ESPN, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is now slated for February 17th. In terms of details besides the date itself, the stakes are still the same. The two heavyweights will clash in Saudi Arabia. There, they will crown the first undisputed champion in the division’s history since Lennox Lewis accomplished the feat over two decades ago.

That being said, with the postponement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, that December 23rd date has now also been filled. Earlier today, it was confirmed that Anthony Joshua would headline a heavyweight clash against Otto Wallin, while Deontay Wilder will face Joseph Parker in the co-main event.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got in February? Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk?

