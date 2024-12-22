Tyson Fury unleashes hilarious rant on AI scorecard for Oleksandr Usyk rematch: ‘F*** all the computers’

Tyson Fury Destroys AI Score Total For Oleksandr Usyk Rematch

At the post-fight presser, Tyson Fury was asked about the 118-112 scorecard that AI produced. It’s apparent that he was not a fan of the experiment.

“By the review of that, absolutely sh*t,” Fury said. “Here’s one, f*ck all the computers. Keep the humans going. More jobs for humans, less jobs for computers. And f*ck electric cars too while we’re at it.”

With two losses to Usyk, Fury will need to find a new opponent once he heals up. The first fight that has come to the minds of many fight fans is a clash with Anthony Joshua.

Fury vs. Joshua is a fight that made all the sense in the world during the height of their careers, but it has yet to materialize. The general consensus is despite recent setbacks for both fighters, there is still plenty of juice in a potential matchup.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has shared his desire to book the long-awaited heavyweight battle. Time will tell if both parties can finally reach an agreement. With the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, heavily involved in the boxing world, the fight might finally become a reality.

