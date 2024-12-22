Tyson Fury unleashes hilarious rant on AI scorecard for Oleksandr Usyk rematch: ‘F*** all the computers’

By Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Tyson Fury has some choice words for AI and computers.

Tyson Fury press conference (1)

Fury went one-on-one with Oleksandr Usyk for the second time this year. Their first meeting occurred back in May, and it was Usyk who scored the split decision win. In the rematch, which was also a competitive fight, Usyk was the winner again, this time via unanimous decision.

Fury has made it clear that he takes issue with the official judges who scored the fight 116-112. He has also taken aim at the unofficial scorecard from AI.

RELATED: OLEKSANDR USYK BRUTALLY ROASTS TYSON FURY’S PROMOTER FOLLOWING SECOND WIN OVER ‘THE GYPSY KING’

Tyson Fury Destroys AI Score Total For Oleksandr Usyk Rematch

At the post-fight presser, Tyson Fury was asked about the 118-112 scorecard that AI produced. It’s apparent that he was not a fan of the experiment.

“By the review of that, absolutely sh*t,” Fury said. “Here’s one, f*ck all the computers. Keep the humans going. More jobs for humans, less jobs for computers. And f*ck electric cars too while we’re at it.”

With two losses to Usyk, Fury will need to find a new opponent once he heals up. The first fight that has come to the minds of many fight fans is a clash with Anthony Joshua.

Fury vs. Joshua is a fight that made all the sense in the world during the height of their careers, but it has yet to materialize. The general consensus is despite recent setbacks for both fighters, there is still plenty of juice in a potential matchup.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has shared his desire to book the long-awaited heavyweight battle. Time will tell if both parties can finally reach an agreement. With the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, heavily involved in the boxing world, the fight might finally become a reality.

If you use any quotes from this article, please leave a H/T to BJPenn.com for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

