Bobby Green eyes Max Holloway with a win over Dan Hooker to prove he’s the best boxer in the UFC: “You gotta come see me”

Bobby Green is hoping to secure a fight with Max Holloway next time out.

Green is set to face Dan Hooker in a five-round co-main event fight at UFC Austin on December 2. It’s a fan-friendly fight and should Green win he would become a top-10 lightweight.

Although ‘King’ would enter the top 10, Bobby Green says he isn’t looking at fighting someone ranked ahead of him. Instead, with a win, Green is hoping to entice Max Holloway to move up to lightweight so they can fight to determine who the best boxer in the UFC is.

“I’m probably more thinking about doing an Ultimate Fighter show, I might do that. I’ve been hearing, they say Max Holloway is the best boxer in the UFC. Bro, my boxing is pretty f*****g cold, let’s find out who’s the better boxer,” Green said to The Schmo. “He was coming to fight Gaethje, nah, you gotta come see me first. But, I got to crack that top-10 before I can get him.”

As of right now, it’s not certain if Max Holloway would be interested in moving up to lightweight to face Bobby Green. But, on paper, it would be a very fan-friendly fight and one that many fans would want to see. It also makes sense if Green wins, as Holloway likely isn’t getting another featherweight title shot for quite some time. So, this would allow him to keep busy in a fun fight.

Bobby Green is currently ranked 13th at lightweight and coming off a 33-second knockout win over Grant Dawson. He’s currently on a two-fight win streak. Before the win over Dawson, he scored a third-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson after having a No Contest against Jared Gordon due to an accidental clash of heads. Green is 12-9-1 and one No Contest in the UFC and holds notable wins over Al Iaquinta, and Clay Guida, among others.