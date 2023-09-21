Video | Colby Covington reacts after booking Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 296: “America’s champ is back!”

By Susan Cox - September 21, 2023

Colby Covington is reacting after booking Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 296.

Colby Covington

It was announced just yesterday by UFC CEO, Dana White, that the UFC 296 main event welterweight title fight will feature Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA). UFC 296 will take place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Chaos’ has not fought since March of 2022 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) via unanimous decision at UFC 272. Covington will be making his first appearance in the Octagon in nearly two years. The 35-year-old came up short in his two previous bids at becoming a UFC champion, with a pair of losses to Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA), but will now get another shot at the title when he meets Edwards this coming December.

‘Rocky’ last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) by majority decision this past March at UFC 286. It will be Edwards second title defence. The very accomplished 32-year-old has not tasted defeat for the past eight years.

Colby Covington posted a video to ‘Instagram‘ with the tag line:

“America’s Champion is BACK 12/16/23”

 

In the video Covington is heard saying:

The people were asking me….Why aren’t you fighting…..”

“When is the King of Miami coming back?”

Continuing, Covington said:

“Well guess what, America’s Champ is back!”

“Now lets bring that belt back to America on the 305.”

Are you looking forward to Colby Covington taking on Leon Edwards for the belt this coming December?

What are your predictions for who will come out victorious?

Dana White, UFC 294

Dana Whites announces three title fights, including Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards to headline UFC 296

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya says he'll be fighting "just for fun" after losing middleweight title at UFC 293

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya will be fighting for fun now as he says the belt doesn’t matter to him.

Dana White zuffa boxing
UFC

Dana White to keep Mexican Independence Day tradition going: “I’ll go into an opposing arena and go head-to-head”

Zain Bando - September 20, 2023

Despite being on vacation, UFC CEO Dana White was plugged into the rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Bryce Mitchell
Dan Ige

Bryce Mitchell declares himself the UFC's "cash cow" ahead of return fight against Dan Ige

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

Bryce Mitchell believes he’s the UFC’s cash cow and the biggest draw in the featherweight division.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya breaks silence after UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland: "Felt like a bad dream"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up on his loss to Sean Strickland.

Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson

Patricio Pitbull interested in UFC signing as Bellator-PFL deal looms: "My career deserves it"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023
Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling knows Dana White was happy to see him lose to Sean O'Malley: "The golden goose won"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is well aware that Dana White was happy to see him lose to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

Dana White, Raul Rosas Jr, UFC 287, UFC
Noche UFC

Dana White says Raul Rosas Jr. 'destroyed' Noche UFC on social media

Susan Cox - September 20, 2023

Dana White is saying that Raul Rosas Jr. ‘destroyed’ Noche UFC on social media.

Jared Cannonier, UFC 254
UFC

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier explains why he’s taking the “wait and see” approach following recent fight offer

Susan Cox - September 20, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is explaining why he’s taking the ‘wait and see’ approach following his recent fight offer.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White confirms plans for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy: “You have to do the rematch”

Susan Cox - September 20, 2023

UFC CEO, Dana White, is confirming plans for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy match.