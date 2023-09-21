Video | Colby Covington reacts after booking Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 296: “America’s champ is back!”

Colby Covington is reacting after booking Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 296.

It was announced just yesterday by UFC CEO, Dana White, that the UFC 296 main event welterweight title fight will feature Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA). UFC 296 will take place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Chaos’ has not fought since March of 2022 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) via unanimous decision at UFC 272. Covington will be making his first appearance in the Octagon in nearly two years. The 35-year-old came up short in his two previous bids at becoming a UFC champion, with a pair of losses to Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA), but will now get another shot at the title when he meets Edwards this coming December.

‘Rocky’ last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) by majority decision this past March at UFC 286. It will be Edwards second title defence. The very accomplished 32-year-old has not tasted defeat for the past eight years.

Colby Covington posted a video to ‘Instagram‘ with the tag line:

“America’s Champion is BACK 12/16/23”

In the video Covington is heard saying:

‘The people were asking me….Why aren’t you fighting…..”

“When is the King of Miami coming back?”

Continuing, Covington said:

“Well guess what, America’s Champ is back!”

“Now lets bring that belt back to America on the 305.”

