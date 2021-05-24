Tyson Fury trashes Deontay Wilder ahead of trilogy fight: “This guy is a glutton for punishment. He’s an idiot.”

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury trashed Deontay Wilder ahead of his trilogy fight, calling him an “idiot” and a “glutton for punishment.”

Fury was widely expected to fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight boxing unification bout this summer in Saudi Arabia, but a court arbitrator ruled that Fury has to fight Wilder next as contractually obliged. The two have previously fought twice, the first time fighting to a split draw and then Fury taking the rematch via TKO last year. The two will now meet on July 24th in Las Vegas in what will be one of the biggest boxing matches of the summer.

Speaking on the Top Rank Boxing broadcast this weekend, Fury was asked about the rematch with Wilder, who he went on to trash in a scathing critique of his rival.

“You know, I think he’s going to give it a good roll of the dice. This is his last hurrah. I’ve got his heart, his soul, his mojo. Everything of Deontay Wilder, any substance of Deontay Wilder, I’ve got it right here in my pocket. I’ve carried it around with me for the last 18 months. His soul,” Fury said.

“This guy is a glutton for punishment. He’s an idiot. He got absolutely dismantled and smashed to bits in our last fight. And he wants that all over again. He’s telling people I’ve cracked his skull, I’ve injured his shoulder, I’ve hurt his bicep. But yet he wants to get in there with me again. He’s either one of two things: absolutely crazy or a sucker for punishment.”

When asked if he ever considered paying Wilder the $20 million to step aside, Fury said no.

“Hell no. I pay him in ass whoopings. Ass whoopings is what I pay him,” Wilder said.

Do you think Tyson Fury takes the trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder?