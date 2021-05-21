Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 verbally agreed to for July in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have agreed to the trilogy match on July 24.

Originally, Fury was set to fight Anthony Joshua in August in a highly-anticipated fight. However, Wilder claimed he was owed a rematch and an independent arbitrator ruled that was the case so Fury once again turned his attention to Wilder.

Now, according to ESPN, Fury and Wilder have agreed to fight one another on July 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. August 14 is also a proposed date if July 24 does not come to fruition for some reason.

Bob Arum, Fury’s U.S. promoter said they are finishing the paperwork and they expect the fight to be signed very soon.

“We’re finishing the paperwork,” Arum said to BoxingScene about Fury-Wilder 3. “July 24th is the working date. Hopefully, we can get it done today. All of the terms are spelled out in that old rematch clause that we had in the original [two-fight] deal. There was very little work to do, almost nothing. It was a two-page document.”

This is no doubt disappointing news for boxing fans who were excited to see Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. It was a massive fight for the sport and would unify the heavyweight division. But, due to the rematch clause, that fight won’t happen until both men win their next fights which is uncertain if they will.

However, according to Arum, he believes the Wilder trilogy fight will be an easy one for Fury as he dominated the rematch. The Englishman pressured Wilder from the get-go and it paid off in a seventh-round TKO win.

“Will it be any different from the last fight?,” Arum said of Fury-Wilder 3. “Who knows? Maybe it will, maybe it won’t. What am I gonna say? Based on the last fight, it should be a relatively easy fight for Fury. But you know in boxing, particularly with the heavyweights, this next fight could turn out different.”

Who do you think will win the trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder?