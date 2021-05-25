Daniel Cormier on a potential Georges St-Pierre vs. Oscar De La Hoya boxing match: ‘It’s to risky for us as a community’

Daniel Cormier doesn’t like the idea of Georges St-Pierre getting into the boxing scene for a match with Oscar De La Hoya.

Unfortunately for St-Pierre, the UFC has put an end to any of those hopes of making the match happen – at least for the time being. The former UFC dual-division champion in Cormier ultimately views that as a good thing as he believes the risk outweighs the reward when it comes to the Canadian icon’s legacy.

“I gotta be honest, I don’t know,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “I think it’s too risky for us as a community to have a guy like Georges St-Pierre boxing Oscar De La Hoya. Great for ‘GSP’ in terms of the money he will make but too risky. Because even at—I don’t know if Oscar’s gotta be mid-50s at this point—it’s too risky for ‘GSP’ to go and fight him because if he gets beat, if he gets starched, it’s a bad look when the greatest fighter of all time is out there getting beat or knocked out or just dominated by a 55-year old boxer.

“You can not possibly believe Georges St-Pierre beats Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match. Like, reality. Does not matter, dude’s an Olympic champ boxer. No, man. That’s why I don’t want to see it. It’s too risky. Maybe GSP does win but I don’t believe he does so whatever. Might as well not even do it.”

De La Hoya is expected to make his return to boxing thus ending a 13-year retirement. Whether or not that comes against St-Pierre remains to be determined. What we do know is that the 48-year old “Golden Boy” seemingly is targeting an MMA fighter as his opponent.

Like St-Pierre, Cormier is enjoying retirement to the fullest.