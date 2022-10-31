John Fury slams Jake Paul for fighting “hand-picked geriatrics”

John Fury has hit out at Jake Paul for the quality of his opponents after his big win over Anderson Silva at the weekend.

On Saturday night, Jake Paul moved to 6-0 in his professional boxing career as he edged out a decision win over Anderson Silva. Despite facing some adversity, Paul was able to knock Silva down en route to victory.

It was a win that many thought, in a lot of ways, was somewhat impossible. ‘The Spider’ had proven himself to be a capable boxer since transitioning over and ‘The Problem Child’ hadn’t faced many people with his kind of precision.

Alas, it didn’t matter in the end, with Paul doing enough to get his hand raised.

John Fury, the father of Tommy Fury, went on the following rant regarding Paul’s abilities.

“If any of my sons was 50 years old and doing that, I’d say, ‘Listen, have a day off, give your head a wobble,’” Fury Sr. said. “‘Alls you’re going to do is make a fool of yourself and entertainment for other people. You’re making the other man that’s useless look good.’ Jake Paul can’t fight. [Tommy] will knock Jake Paul out with one punch. And I’ll say it now on camera: Jake Paul will get knocked out with the first right hand that he throws, and I’ll put money on it.”

Fury sends a warning to Paul

“This man [Tommy] is fighting here, at least he’s a proper fighter,” he said. “He trains as a boxer. All he’s fighting, he’s had seven pro fights against proper opposition. Not some hand-picked geriatric that needs a Zimmer frame [walker] to get in the ring.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you think is next for Jake Paul? Will we finally see him fight Tommy Fury? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

