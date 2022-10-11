Islam Makhachev is confident he will be able to score a knockdown against Charles Oliveira: “His last three or four opponents, they knock him down”

Islam Makhachev believes he’ll be able to knock Charles Oliveira down when they collide in the main event of UFC 280.

Next weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will finally get the chance to become UFC lightweight champion when he challenges Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi. While the Brazilian isn’t technically the champ, his insane 11-fight win streak – as well as the names he’s beaten since first competing for the gold – has left many believing that he is the best 155-pounder in the world right now.

Of course, Islam Makhachev would have something to say about that, as he aims to finally live up to what his friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov also achieved during his UFC run.

During a recent interview with The National, Makhachev boldly claimed that not only will he beat Charles, but that he will also knock him down.

“His last three or four opponents, they knock him down and nobody goes to grappling,” Makhachev said. “Nobody tried to finish him there. Nobody tried to do some ground-and-pound. That’s why nobody from these opponents could stop him.

“But I’m not scared of his jiu-jitsu skills because I have good skills in Sambo and grappling and will give him a hard time in striking. That’s why I’m going to knock him down and try to finish him. Because this guy has most finishes in the UFC, my goal is I have to finish him. I’m going to take his record.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe that Islam Makhachev has what it takes to not only defeat Charles Oliveira, but to knock him down in the process? If Islam is able to pull off the win, how do you think he’ll get it done? Let us know your thoughts on this down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

