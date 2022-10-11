Scott Coker explains what it would take for Bellator to add a 165lbs division

Bellator president Scott Coker has explained what it would take for the promotion to add a 165lbs division.

For the longest time now, a lot of fans, fighters and pundit have been discussing the possibility of a 165-pound division being added across mixed martial arts. Alongside this being implemented, it would also probably shift the welterweight limit from 170 up to 175, largely to maintain the 10-pound gap between so many of the weight classes.

Scott Coker has been asked about his topic before and the same can be said for Dana White, and during a recent post-fight press conference, Coker gave an interesting answer when it was brought up.

“If the whole industry got together and said ‘Look, we’d be better off having more weight classes, or changing the weight classes’, I think everybody has to do it. Not just us, but I think that the UFC would have to do it. We would have to do it. ONE FC would have to do it. Rizin might have to do it. It’s not fair for the athletes who fight… in one weight class here, and then he goes over there and it’s a different weight class.

“I think it should be some type of symmetry, among all the organizations. So, if that’s possible… and let’s say, bought on by the athletic commissions? Right? If that was a real thing? Yeah, we would support it, why not?”

“To me, sometimes I think the weight classes are too big of a difference. A 10lb gap… is a lot of weight. In boxing, you have three divisions in that 10lb gap. So, you know, it’s something to think about for the future.”

Quotes via MMA News

Does Scott Coker have a point regarding a possible 165-pound division? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

