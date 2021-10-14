Deontay Wilder releases statement following “Fight of the Year” knockout loss to Tyson Fury

Boxing heavyweight superstar Deontay Wilder released a statement following his “Fight of the Year” loss to Tyson Fury last weekend.

In one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches of all time, Fury knocked Wilder out in the 11th round to mark the end of a back-and-forth war. Although Wilder eventually went down the mat, he performed admirably during the fight as he knocked Fury down several times and also showed a lot of heart and toughness. In the end, though, Wilder lost the fight, and now his all-time record against Fury in their trilogy is 0-2-1.

Wilder stayed off social media for the past week, but he finally spoke up and reacted to the loss. On Thursday, Wilder released a statement about his loss to Fury. Read it below.

Deontay Wilder: Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport. Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in. Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.

What do you think is next for Deontay Wilder following his KO loss to Tyson Fury?