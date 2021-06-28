Tyron Woodley roasts Jake Paul over failed Father’s Day joke: “You wouldn’t know nothing about getting strapped up. Only strap ons”

Tyron Woodley roasted Jake Paul over his failed Father’s Day joke: “You wouldn’t know nothing about getting strapped up. Only strap ons.”

Paul recently posted a collage of photos of a number of his rivals — including his last opponent Ben Askren and his next opponent in Woodley — mostly in vulnerable situations. In Woodley’s photo, he looks emotional, and Paul was clearly trying to get in his head with the image. But it didn’t work, as Woodley said that he wasn’t emotional in the photo because he lost a fight, but rather that he was getting rewarded with his black belt. As far as Woodley is concerned, having a black belt is something that Paul knows nothing about. Check out what “The Chosen One” wrote in his response to Paul’s Father’s Day joke.

Dummy that's a pic of me getting a black belt after i smashed someone for a ufc one. But you wouldn't know nothing about getting strapped up. only strap ons https://t.co/8iuKlIqz0C — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 28, 2021

Dummy that’s a pic of me getting a black belt after i smashed someone for a ufc one. But you wouldn’t know nothing about getting strapped up. only strap ons

Clearly, there is no love lost between Paul and Woodley, and both men are doing the best they can in order to drum up interest for their upcoming fight. Their boxing match is scheduled to take place on August 28 and it will certainly be one of the most highly anticipated fights of the entire summer in all of the combat sports. Say what you want about Paul, but he has looked good in his boxing career so far and brings eyeballs. And while Woodley is coming off of four straight losses in the UFC, he is facing a step down in terms of competition here, so it will be intriguing to see how he fares inside the boxing ring as these two look to settle their differences once and for all.

How excited are you for the upcoming boxing grudge match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul?