Jake Paul sends Father’s Day wishes to his five “sons”, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Kamaru Usman

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul sent Father’s Day wishes to his five “sons”, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Kamaru Usman.

Sunday was Father’s Day and Paul took to his social media to wish several UFC fighters all the best, only he trolled them hard. The YouTuber sensation Paul posted a collage of photos that included Usman getting choked out by Jose Caceres (with Paul photoshopped into the picture), McGregor sleeping after Dustin Poirier knocked him out at UFC 257, Daniel Cormier crying after Jon Jones knocked him out, Ben Askren just before Paul dropped him, and then Tyron Woodly, who Paul will be fighting next. Check it out below.

as a father myself, today means a lot to me. even though they’ve all lost a lot… my sons all have made me so proud🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LJPcX0LnTi — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

Paul is likely biting off a bit more than he can chew here as he is throwing shade at some of the toughest fighters the UFC has to offer, and some of them are bigger than he is. Though Paul has only come onto the combat sports scene over the last several years, he has really started to make an impact in the world of combat sports through his performances inside the ring and of course his social media presence. Say what you want about Paul, but he gets people talking and brings a lot of eyeballs to the sport.

Paul steps back into the ring on August 28 when he takes on Woodley in the toughest match of his career so far. Coming off of a quick, first-round TKO win over Askren in his last fight, Paul is ready to get back in there and if he can get by Woodley, it could set him up for a massive fight his next time out.

