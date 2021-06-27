Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira delayed, now headlines UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

The upcoming 205lbs title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira has been delayed and now headlines UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

Blachowicz vs. Teixeira was originally set to take place at UFC 266 on September 5, and then the fight was later shifted to September 26. However, the fight has now been delayed yet again. Instead of taking place at UFC 266 as originally intended, the fight will now take place at UFC 267, which is set for October 30 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. AG Fight was the first to confirm the news that the Blachowicz vs. Teixeira bout has been shifted.

Blachowicz (28-8) is the reigning and defending UFC light heavyweight champion. The 38-year-old Pole has won nine of his last 10 fights, including wins over the likes of Israel Adesanya, Dominick Reyes, Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza, and Luke Rockhold. Blachowicz has huge power in his hands and an underrated wrestling game, making him one of the most skilled and complete fighters in the sport of mixed martial arts today.

Teixeira (32-7) is the No. 1 contender in the UFC light heavyweight division. The 41-year-old Brazilian is currently riding a five-fight win streak that includes victories over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, and Karl Roberson. He has one of the most dominant ground games at 205lbs along with power in his hands, which makes him a real threat to the other fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division.

If this Blachowicz vs. Teixeira fight takes place on Fight Island as planned, it will be the UFC’s first trip back to Abu Dhabi since a three-fight series in January. UFC president Dana White promised the Octagon would return there and it looks like it will happen this fall.

Who do you think wins this light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira at UFC 267?