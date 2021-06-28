Terrance McKinney shares motivational story with UFC fans following record-setting debut

UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney shared a motivational story with UFC fans following his record-setting debut earlier this month.

McKinney knocked out Matt Frevola with a 1-2 combination just seven seconds into their UFC 263 preliminary card lightweight bout. For McKinney, he was making his UFC debut on short notice after a fight in LFA the week before. He turned out to have one of the best UFC debuts of all time as he set the record for the fastest KO in UFC lightweight history. But for McKinney, just the fact that he’s made it all the way to the UFC is an accomplishment itself.

“T.Wrecks” recently told a story about how he survived a drug-and-alcohol fueled night that saw him die twice in the ambulance. Two weeks after making his UFC debut, McKinney wants people that are struggling to use him as an example of motivation in their own lives. As far as McKinney is concerned, if he was able to bounce back, then everyone else can.

5 years ago I overdosed and died (twice), 2 years ago I made it to UFC Contender Series and lost, but 3 weeks ago I made my debut and set a record. Don't let mistakes and losses define you. Every day is a new chance to be better than you were. — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 28, 2021

McKinney lost to Sean Woodson on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019 and then lost to Darrick Minner on the regional scene in his fight right after. However, since then, McKinney has won four straight fights and is looking like a terrific prospect at 155lbs. It’s unfortunate he injured his knee during his celebration after knocking out Frevola, but the hope is that it’s nothing serious and that he will be able to jump into the Octagon by the year’s end.

