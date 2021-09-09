Tyron Woodley provides update on “I love Jake Paul” tattoo and potential rematch

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley provided an update on the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo and a potential rematch between them.

The original bet between Woodley and Paul was that the loser of the fight was supposed to get a tattoo of the other’s name, but Woodley didn’t end up getting the tattoo. Instead, “The Chosen One” told “The Problem Child” following his split decision loss that he would get the tattoo if Paul gave him the rematch. The two shook hands in the ring that night, but so far we haven’t heard of any date for the said rematch between these two men.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Woodley explained the latest goings with the tattoo.

“We called his manager, we called him. I think somebody just got to him, ‘Man, just take it and run, man. You didn’t win the fight, man. They said you won but don’t f*cking get back in there with him.’ Because I’m the type of motherf*cker where if you let me get another time to fight you and I get a chance to break you down, it’s problems,” Woodley said.

“That tattoo situation, the original bet was the loser gets the tattoo,” Woodley said. “In the ring, a new bet was presented that, in my opinion, superseded the previous bet. That bet said if you get the tattoo then we can run it back. We both said ‘Bet’ and we shook hands. So that’s a bet I’m trying to facilitate and the rematch has to happen. If we get the paperwork, of course. You motherf*ckers have some dumbass tattoos on your bodies. Hella-dumb. For a nice bag, there’s nobody on this live that would tell me they would never do that.”

Do you think Tyron Woodley should get the tattoo of Jake Paul if he gives him the rematch?