Dan Hooker claims that Tony Ferguson has gone rogue: “No one from the UFC can get a hold of him”

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker claims that Tony Ferguson has gone rogue, suggesting that “No one from the UFC can get a hold of him.”

Hooker is set to return to the Octagon later this month when he faces off against rising contender Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. How Hooker landed on Haqparast as his opponent was somewhat surprising, as “The Hangman” was calling out a number of the top-15 lightweights in the promotion before Haqparast was the one who finally got the phone call.

Ferguson, meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 262 back in May when he lost a unanimous decision to top contender Beneil Dariush. He has lost three straight fights overall and appears to be on a serious decline at this stage of his MMA career, but at the same time, he has only really lost to elite competition, so perhaps his downfall has been overblown. In any event, before landing on Haqparast as his opponent, Hooker expressed interest in fighting “El Cucuy.” However, according to Hooker, Ferguson didn’t answer the phone.

“He’s gone rogue. Just didn’t pick the phone up. No one from the UFC can get a hold of him. That’s what I’ve been told,” Dan Hooker told Submission Radio.

It will be interesting to see what Ferguson does in his career going forward. Following three straight defeats where he lost every round of the fight, it appears as though he is in the decline phase in his MMA career. However, he is still a top-10 ranked fighter and shouldn’t be completely written off so soon. While he likely needs some time off just to mentally reset and get physically prepared for his next fight, Ferguson just doesn’t seem to be like the kind of fighter who will walk away from the sport without giving it one last shot.

Do you think Tony Ferguson will fight again in the UFC lightweight division?