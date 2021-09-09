Vitor Belfort promises fans “epic” boxing match against Evander Holyfield

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort promised the fans an “epic” boxing match against legendary boxer Evander Holyfield this Saturday night.

Belfort returns to the pro boxing ring for the first time in 15 years when he takes on Holyfield this weekend for Triller Fight Club. Belfort was originally set to fight Oscar De La Hoya, but the fight was scrapped when De La Hoya had to withdraw due to COVID-19. Instead, Holyfield stepped up on short notice and will now take on Belfort this Saturday.

Speaking to AG Fight ahead of this weekend’s big boxing match, Belfort told the fans that the fight with Holyfield will be “epic” and sent a warning to the other boxers about “BMA.”

“Frustration is a fruit without vitamins for our soul. I see everything as an opportunity and that’s what happened. I am very happy with my upgrade to first class. It will be epic and soon I will convince boxing athletes to accept the rules of BMA (Boxing Martial Arts),” Belfort said.

Belfort then told the fans what they can expect from him inside the boxing ring. Although some people are not sure what they can expect from “The Phenom” in another sport, he promised that he would put on a show for everyone who watches.

“I am like water: if you freeze me I turn into ice, if you heat me up I turn into steam, but the element always remains there ready to find the way (to victory). They (my opponents) may be different, but I remain the same. Aggressive with the delicacy of an artist, like a thunderbolt, where there is no noise, but bringing the energy necessary to perform the work so desired,” Belfort said.

Do you think Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield will turn out to be an epic fight?