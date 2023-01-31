Michael Chandler downplays Arman Tsarukyan’s recent callout: “I haven’t even seen him fight”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler isn’t very interested in facing Arman Tsarukyan next.

‘Iron’ has been out of action since his clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 last November. In that outing in New York City, the two lightweights put on a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. In round three, ‘The Diamond’ wrapped up a rear-naked choke to earn the submission win.

Despite the defeat, the former UFC title challenger kept his morale high. Chandler had reason for optimism, as he is one of the leading contenders to fight Conor McGregor next. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy with Dustin Poirier in July 2021 due to a broken leg.

Nonetheless, when the Irishman returns, Michael Chandler could be his possible opponent. With that in mind, he’s not looking to fight Arman Tsarukyan anytime soon. The Armenian previously called out the former Bellator champion late last week over social media.

While he liked the callout, Chandler won’t be fighting him next. Given his attachment to McGregor, as well as never even seeing Tsarukyan fight before, the former Bellator champion isn’t interested in that matchup next.

“I didn’t respond because I haven’t even seen him fight,” Chandler stated during a recent appearance on Michael Bisping‘s Believe You Me Podcast. “I know he fought [Mateusz] Gamrot, I haven’t really seen Gamrot fight either, I mean, I appreciate the callout. That’s exactly what I would do if I was him.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “But like, no thanks, man. I’m over here talking about Conor [McGregor] and TUF, you think I’m worried about frickin’ Arman Tsarukyan? It was a good callout though, good for him.”

