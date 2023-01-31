Jorge Masvidal reveals why he believes ‘Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight’ him

Jorge Masvidal is set to return to action against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

‘Gamebred’ was last seen losing a unanimous decision to Colby Covington at UFC 272 in April 2021. Since then, the BMF title holder has endured a legal battle with former friend ‘Chaos’ and split from long-time representatives, First Round Management.

Masvidal has fought for the UFC welterweight title on two occasions – albeit unsuccessfully. Now 38, the American Top Team star is in in the twilight of his career but remains as one of the biggest stars in the sport with more than 3 million followers on Instagram.

The Miami-based fighter has long-been linked with a fight against Conor McGregor, but it’s yet to come to fruition,

“I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me. It sucks, you know? He just doesn’t want it. Every time the UFC’s brought it up, he shoots it down. I don’t know why,” explained Masvidal in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

“I think I’m [physically] bigger, I think I’m quicker than him, and we both know I hit harder than him, so I get it,” explained Masvidal. “Stylistically, it’s not the best for him or his brand, you know? Not only am I going to beat the f**king brakes off of him, but I’m going to do it in a way which is not good for his brand,” added the veteran. (H/T Sportskeeda.)

McGregor has not fought since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where he lost due to a Doctor’s stoppage on a chronic leg injury. The Irishman has since been linked to a host of opponents including the likes of Michael Chandler and Kamaru Usman. ‘Notorious’ has even been rumoured to be looking at a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather.

The latest news suggest that McGregor will return as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter opposite former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

The Dublin-based star has favoured competing at welterweight in recent years, but no longer holds a ranking at 170 lb or 155 lb. Masvidal is currently riding a three-fight losing streak for the first time in his career and sits at #11 in the welterweight rankings.

If Masvidal can beat #5-ranked Burns, he will catapult himself back into title contention, and will no doubt be an attractive proposition for McGregor.

