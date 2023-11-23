Jacob Smith chasing $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 15: ‘I’m coming for that 50 bags’

Jacob Smith harbors a desire to win his upcoming bout in the most rewarding way possible.

The British striker takes on #2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Walter Goncalves at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. This emanates live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 8.

Smith understands the significance of claiming his first victory in ONE Championship. But beyond the satisfaction of the win itself, he has his eyes set on the $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“I respect Walter 100 percent. I think he’s a great fighter. I think it’s a hard fight, but I’m coming for that 50 bags. Simple as that,” he said.

In his previous outing against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in May 2022, Smith showcased unmatched intensity and fearlessness. But despite his valiant efforts, he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss.

Smith acknowledges that while his heart was in the right place in that fight, he needs a different approach against Goncalves.

“I think against Walter, there’s no point in chasing him around and walking forward at him in a straight line just looking to take his head off because his movement’s really good and he’s super fast,” Smith said.

“I think for probably the first round and a half, he’s super dangerous as well. He carries a lot more power than people give him respect for.”