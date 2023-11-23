Jacob Smith chasing $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 15: ‘I’m coming for that 50 bags’

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023

Jacob Smith harbors a desire to win his upcoming bout in the most rewarding way possible.

Jacob Smith

The British striker takes on #2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Walter Goncalves at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. This emanates live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 8.

Smith understands the significance of claiming his first victory in ONE Championship. But beyond the satisfaction of the win itself, he has his eyes set on the $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“I respect Walter 100 percent. I think he’s a great fighter. I think it’s a hard fight, but I’m coming for that 50 bags. Simple as that,” he said.

In his previous outing against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in May 2022, Smith showcased unmatched intensity and fearlessness. But despite his valiant efforts, he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss.

Smith acknowledges that while his heart was in the right place in that fight, he needs a different approach against Goncalves.

“I think against Walter, there’s no point in chasing him around and walking forward at him in a straight line just looking to take his head off because his movement’s really good and he’s super fast,” Smith said.

“I think for probably the first round and a half, he’s super dangerous as well. He carries a lot more power than people give him respect for.”

Jacob Smith plans to stick to the basics against Walter Goncalves

Jacob Smith holds Walter Goncalves in high regard, acknowledging his opponent’s skills.

To overcome the Brazilian’s best attributes, he is crafting a game plan that exploits weaknesses while minimizing risks.

“I’ve had a good watch of him over the past few weeks, and there’s just some little things, I wouldn’t say holes, but there’s some little parts of his game which I think I can exploit,” Smith said.

“Without giving too much away, basics win me this fight. It’s about not getting drawn into his game and fighting on my terms.”

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to defend flyweight kickboxing strap against Elias Mahmoudi in ONE Fight Night 18 headliner

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2023
John Lineker
ONE Championship

Former MMA world champ John Lineker to face dangerous Liam Harrison under Muay Thai rules

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023

As the clock ticks down to the beginning of 2024, combat sports fans have been chomping at the bit for one fight — John Lineker’s long-teased debut in Muay Thai.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Olympics, MMA, GAMMA
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong reveals that ONE Championship is poised for record-breaking numbers in 2024

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed unwavering confidence in the company’s financial future.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia battles Alex Roberts for inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023

History will go down on December 8 when Roman Kryklia takes on Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong shakes up MMA world: "ONE is getting ready to take over"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the promotion’s plans to kick off the first quarter of 2024 with three premium events.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

Thai legend Seksan battles rising Aussie star River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2023
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Flyweight submission grappling world champ Mikey Musumeci relishes experience of training Muay Thai: “I love the energy”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 18, 2023

For Mikey Musumeci, the latest chapter in his martial arts journey involved stepping into the world of Muay Thai.

Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Niclas Larsen out, Jo Nattawut gets new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2023

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut has a new assignment for his quick turnaround fight. It’s happening at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt still wants a fight with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki: ‘We should do it’

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

For Sage Northcutt, the dream matchup against legend Shinya Aoki remains a burning desire that refuses to be extinguished.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Legendary Nong-O Hama returns to face surging newcomer Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

The excitement continues to build for the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 46 event on December 22, as the much-awaited return of Nong-O Hama will now grace the already stacked lineup.