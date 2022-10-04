Tito Ortiz predicts former foe Anderson Silva will easily defeat Jake Paul: “he thinks him being 47 is going to make a difference?”

Tito Ortiz believes that Jake Paul is in for a rude awakening against Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his rematch with Tyron Woodley last December. In that outing, Paul scored a highlight-reel knockout victory over the former UFC welterweight champion. Since that time, the YouTuber has had two canceled returns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

The 25-year-old currently has his return set for next month against another former UFC star, Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ has captured two stunning victories in the boxing ring over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz since leaving the UFC in 2020.

The matchup is slated to be the toughest challenge for the YouTuber-turned-boxer to date. Betting odds show that Paul is currently the underdog to Silva after opening up as the favorite. If the line holds, it’ll be the first time the unbeaten boxer has been an underdog.

Now, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has given his thoughts on the upcoming matchup. On the Chattin Pony Podcast, Ortiz predicted that Silva would likely finish Paul next month on Showtime pay-per-view.

Furthermore, Tito Ortiz seemed to insinuate that Jake Paul was underestimating Anderson Silva due to his age. The former UFC light-heavyweight champion believes that underestimating the Brazilian would be a brutal misstep.

“I know he’s coming up on a fight now against Jake Paul,” Ortiz stated on the Chattin Pony Podcast with Paddy Pimblett. “I don’t think Jake Paul’s going to make it out of three rounds, and that’s my opinion, but I think it’s going to be a great fight, because I know Jake Paul puts in great work.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

“Jake Paul thinks him being 47 is going to make a difference? He’s gonna be in for a rude awakening,” Ortiz concluded. “One thing about Anderson, he takes this sport very seriously. He takes it as a martial arts.”

