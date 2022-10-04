Brendan Schaub hits back at Joe Rogan after stating he needs a handler over Dana White feud: “I’m not the one playing grab a*s with Mark Zuckerberg”

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has hit back at commentator Joe Rogan.

Last month, the card of UFC 279 saw a dramatic last-second change. After Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for the main event, the promotion got creative. The UFC decided to evaluate Tony Ferguson as the headliner for a bout with Nate Diaz.

Along with that, the pay-per-view saw new matchups with ‘Borz’ matched up with Kevin Holland, and Daniel Rodriguez with Li Jingliang. The new card fit perfectly and received a lot of fan support. The card lined up almost too well for Brendan Schaub’s liking.

The fighter-turned-podcaster speculated that the card was re-shuffled last second not due to the Chechen missing weight, but poor pay-per-view buys. Dana White later went at Schaub in a post-fight press conference, with the former fighter returning fire of his own.

One man who knows both men well is UFC commentator Joe Rogan. On his podcast, the longtime analyst stated that the former fighter needs a “team of handlers” around him, and sided with the UFC president.

Now, Brendan Schaub has responded to the UFC commentator. On The Schaub Show, the fighter-turned-podcaster responded to his friend and suggested that Dana White instead needs handlers. He once again hit back at the promoter, this time over closing UFC Vegas 61 for Mark Zuckerberg.

“People like to get mad at me, ‘Come on, do you actually think Dana would actually do that to UFC 279? Brendan needs a handler’. Do I? Or does your boy need a handler? I’m not the one playing grab a*s with Mark Zuckerberg, letting him rent out [the UFC Apex], shutting it down for his own entertainment. You should have ran that by me, right? I don’t need a handler, these guys need a handler.”

He continued, “Somebody should’ve gotten in the ear of Dana and Mark Zuckerberg… Do not ban the media, do not, not allow fans to attend the event, it effects the fighters. What’s our first priority here? The fighters, well that’s what you say, we know you’re lying. Just because this guy is a billionaire, and stole a f*cking app called ‘Facebook’ off two twins doesn’t make him special. He became a fan last week, stop posting this s*it.”

Schaub concluded, “Again, I need a handler? They need a handler. Like, we’re all just cool with this?”

What do you think about Brendan Schaub’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

