Terence Crawford slams Jermell Charlo for his performance against Canelo Alvarez: “You should be ashamed of yourself”

Terence Crawford Goes Off On Jermell Charlo’s Performance

While some say that Jermell Charlo hung in tough against a living legend two weight classes bigger than what he’s used to, Terence Crawford is having none of it. He took to his Twitter account to diss “Iron Man’s” showing.

@TwinCharlo you went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.😂 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Congratulations @Canelo you made the so called lion look like a baby cub. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

After suffering the loss to Canelo, Charlo called for a clash against Crawford at 154 pounds. There has been bad blood between the two. Crawford felt Charlo two-faced him when he started to trash on him in the build for his fight with Errol Spence Jr. Charlo will likely have to wait before he fights Crawford, as “Bud” is set for a welterweight title rematch with Spence, who invoked a rematch clause.