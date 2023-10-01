Terence Crawford slams Jermell Charlo for his performance against Canelo Alvarez: “You should be ashamed of yourself”

By Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

Terence Crawford didn’t mind adding insult to injury following Jermell Charlo’s loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Terence Crawford Jermell Charlo

Charlo challenged Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight championship of boxing. Many wondered if Charlo could maintain his punching power since he was moving up two weight classes. Ultimately, he never landed a shot that gave Canelo pause during the fight. This allowed the Mexican superstar to march forward and cut the ring off.

Canelo was able to land body shots at will, setting up the high heat with his hooks. In the seventh round, Canelo forced Charlo to take a knee after scoring a clean punch upstairs. Charlo did beat the 10-count and he survived until the final bell when all 12 rounds were complete. It was an easy fight to score, and Canelo Alvarez was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER CANELO ALVAREZ DEFEATS JERMELL CHARLO

Terence Crawford Goes Off On Jermell Charlo’s Performance

While some say that Jermell Charlo hung in tough against a living legend two weight classes bigger than what he’s used to, Terence Crawford is having none of it. He took to his Twitter account to diss “Iron Man’s” showing.

 

“@TwinCharlo you went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

“Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.”

“Congratulations @Canelo you made the so called lion look like a baby cub.”

After suffering the loss to Canelo, Charlo called for a clash against Crawford at 154 pounds. There has been bad blood between the two. Crawford felt Charlo two-faced him when he started to trash on him in the build for his fight with Errol Spence Jr. Charlo will likely have to wait before he fights Crawford, as “Bud” is set for a welterweight title rematch with Spence, who invoked a rematch clause.

Boxing News Jermell Charlo Terence Crawford

