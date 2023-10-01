NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal takes punch to the gut from UFC champion Zhang Weili (Video)

Shaquille O’Neal Eats Punch From Zhang Weili

Shaquille O’Neal was known for his dominating presence on the court, but at the age of 51, taking a punch from a current UFC champion isn’t very fun. This is perhaps especially true when that punch comes from the 115-pound ruler known for her relentless striking.

And if that wasn’t enough, Weili also lifted the NBA legend. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou might be experiencing flashbacks.

Here’s the video of Zhang Weili punching and lifting Shaq:

5'4" 115-lbs Zhang Weili punches and picks up Shaq🤣 She was the first Chinese UFC Championpic.twitter.com/P0C76ZFg00 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 30, 2023

Weili is in the midst of her second run with the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship. She’s coming off a successful title defense over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 back in August. The win improved Weili’s pro MMA record to 24-3. She’s only lost two fights under the UFC banner, both to Rose Namajunas.

Shortly after her victory over Lemos, Weili spoke to media members during the UFC 292 post-fight press conference. She mentioned Tatiana Suraez as a potential contender for her strawweight gold.

“She’s good,” Weili said. “She’s undefeated, she’s a very good fighter. I think she can be a potential challenger next.”