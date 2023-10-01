NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal takes punch to the gut from UFC champion Zhang Weili (Video)

By Fernando Quiles - October 1, 2023

UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili gave Shaquille O’Neal a punch he likely won’t soon forget.

Shaquille O'Neal Zhang Weili UFC

Shaq, an NBA legend and a well-known personality, is no stranger to the UFC. He’s attended a slew of live events from the promotion throughout the years. He even struck a deal to be featured in the UFC Undisputed 2010 video game as an unlockable character.

While fans were amused by Shaq’s appearance in a UFC video game, few could’ve expected he’d be taking a punch from a current world champion all these years later. It was quite the wallop to boot.

RELATED: SHAQUILLE O’NEAL ANTICIPATES “VENGEANCE” WHEN CONOR MCGREGOR RETURNS TO THE UFC AGAINST MICHAEL CHANDLER: “ME AND HIM HAVE A SIMILAR TYPE OF BLOOD”

Shaquille O’Neal Eats Punch From Zhang Weili

Shaquille O’Neal was known for his dominating presence on the court, but at the age of 51, taking a punch from a current UFC champion isn’t very fun. This is perhaps especially true when that punch comes from the 115-pound ruler known for her relentless striking.

And if that wasn’t enough, Weili also lifted the NBA legend. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou might be experiencing flashbacks.

Here’s the video of Zhang Weili punching and lifting Shaq:

Weili is in the midst of her second run with the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship. She’s coming off a successful title defense over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 back in August. The win improved Weili’s pro MMA record to 24-3. She’s only lost two fights under the UFC banner, both to Rose Namajunas.

Shortly after her victory over Lemos, Weili spoke to media members during the UFC 292 post-fight press conference. She mentioned Tatiana Suraez as a potential contender for her strawweight gold.

“She’s good,” Weili said. “She’s undefeated, she’s a very good fighter. I think she can be a potential challenger next.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Weili Zhang

Related

Sean O'Malley, UFC 292

What's next for the stars of UFC 292?

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2023
Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier addresses “the one thing that hurts” UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Former ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier is addressing ‘the one thing that hurts’ current UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White credits Amanda Lemos for her “toughness” but says she was “completely outclassed” by Zhang Weili at UFC 292

Susan Cox - August 21, 2023

Dana White is crediting Amanda Lemos for her ‘toughness’ but says she was ‘completely outclassed’ by Zhang Weili at UFC 292.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292
UFC

Zhang Weili names next potential title challenger after UFC 292 win: "She's a very good fighter"

Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023

Zhang Weili has an idea of who could challenge her next for the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship.

Zhang Weili, UFC 292, Pros React, UFC
Weili Zhang

Pros react after Zhang Weili runs over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 was co-headlined by a strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Weili Zhang, UFC

UFC 292 Results: Zhang Weili defeats Amanda Lemos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023
UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, Results, UFC, Zhang Weili
Sean O'Malley

UFC 292: 'Sterling vs. O'Malley' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

The Octagon returns to Boston for tonight’s UFC 292 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley.

Zhang Weili, Amanda Lemos, UFC 292
Exclusive MMA Interviews

UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos title fight

Cole Shelton - August 17, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 292, the strawweight title is up for grabs as Zhang Weili looks to defend her title against Amanda Lemos. Heading into the scrap, Weili is a sizeable -340 favorite while the Brazilian is a +250 underdog on FanDuel.

Weili Zhang, UFC
UFC 292

Zhang Weili shares her gameplan for UFC 292 title fight with Amanda Lemos: “Fight like water”

Susan Cox - August 17, 2023

Strawweight champion Zhang Weili is sharing her gameplan for her UFC 292 title fight with Amanda Lemos.

Jessica Andrade, Zhang Weili
UFC

Jessica Andrade expects to earn a rematch with Zhang Weili if she wins at UFC Vegas 69: "I want to take her out to Brazil because I went to China to face her"

Cole Shelton - February 16, 2023

Jessica Andrade is hoping to earn a strawweight title shot on Saturday.