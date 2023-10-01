Pros react after Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo this evening in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (60-2-2, 30 KO’s) entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring unanimous decision victories over Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder in his most previous efforts. Those wins were preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol, a defeat which snapped the Mexican’s 16-fight unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO’s) entered tonight’s contest boasting a five-fight unbeaten streak, his most previous effort resulting in a tenth-round knockout over Brian Castano in May of last year. ‘Iron Man’ had suffered his lone career defeat to Tony Harrison by unanimous decision in December of 2018.

While Canelo Alvarez already had his legacy cemented years ago, he was determined to silence the critics speculating of his decline when he took to the ring this evening at T-Mobile Arena.

Tonight’s ‘Canelo vs. Charlo’ title fight proved to be a one-sided affair. Canelo Alvarez looked in prime form and was able to walkdown Jermell Charlo for the majority of the fight. The Mexican legend scored a knockdown of the ‘Iron Man’ in round seven and brutalized the body of his foe during the entire course of their twelve-round contest.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Jermell Charlo by unanimous decision (118-109 x2, 119-108)

Check out how the pros react to tonight’s ‘Canelo vs. Charlo’ fight below:

Canelo’s walkout was heavy! He came out like the president #CaneloCharlo — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 1, 2023

Does charlo look nervous? I hope he uses it to perform. He’s got advantages. #CaneloCharlo — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 1, 2023

Canelo 10-9 based on a couple of body shots. More of a feeling out round #CaneloCharlo — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 1, 2023

Charlo needs to believe in himself , he’s showing way too much respect #CaneloCharlo — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 1, 2023

Boxing with 4 ounce gloves would make it boxing more interesting and with more knockouts. #CaneloCharlo — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) October 1, 2023

What a fight, 5 rounds in ! @Canelo vs @TwinCharlo , hope that’s the right Charlo, lol great fight ! I found a new betting app too hehe 🦾👹 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 1, 2023

Canelo showing no respect !! Walking straight through him #CaneloCharlo — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 1, 2023

Charlo has to find the lion he talks about ! His punches are not hard enough. Simple #CaneloCharlo — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 1, 2023

Charlo hasn't made a committed effort to try to win this fight all night. He showed up for a check and is fighting like a guy more focused on not getting hurt than he is to win #canelocharlo — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 1, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Canelo Alvarez defeating Jermell Charlo:

Charlo ran 🏃‍♂️ from start – finish and survived 12 rounds . He fought like a pussy not a lion. The end .. #CaneloCharlo — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 1, 2023

I like all combat sports but MMA just far more dangerous and that’s why it’ll always have the most interesting fights. #CaneloCharlo — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) October 1, 2023

Who would you like to see Canelo Alvarez fight next following his victory over Jermell Charlo this evening in Sin City?