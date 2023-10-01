Pros react after Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo

By Chris Taylor - September 30, 2023

Canelo Alvarez put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo this evening in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (60-2-2, 30 KO’s) entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring unanimous decision victories over Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder in his most previous efforts. Those wins were preceded by a unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol, a defeat which snapped the Mexican’s 16-fight unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Jermell Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO’s) entered tonight’s contest boasting a five-fight unbeaten streak, his most previous effort resulting in a tenth-round knockout over Brian Castano in May of last year. ‘Iron Man’ had suffered his lone career defeat to Tony Harrison by unanimous decision in December of 2018.

While Canelo Alvarez already had his legacy cemented years ago, he was determined to silence the critics speculating of his decline when he took to the ring this evening at T-Mobile Arena.

Tonight’s ‘Canelo vs. Charlo’ title fight proved to be a one-sided affair. Canelo Alvarez looked in prime form and was able to walkdown Jermell Charlo for the majority of the fight. The Mexican legend scored a knockdown of the ‘Iron Man’ in round seven and brutalized the body of his foe during the entire course of their twelve-round contest.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Jermell Charlo by unanimous decision (118-109 x2, 119-108)

Check out how the pros react to tonight’s ‘Canelo vs. Charlo’ fight below:

Post-fight reactions to Canelo Alvarez defeating Jermell Charlo:

Who would you like to see Canelo Alvarez fight next following his victory over Jermell Charlo this evening in Sin City?

