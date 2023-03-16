Conor McGregor expects Michael Chandler fight will be made soon, says he’s not worried about USADA: “The six months thing, what they had said was two clean tests and off I go”

UFC star Conor McGregor is not concerned about the USADA testing pool as he prepares for his return fight against Michael Chandler.

Later this year, Conor McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon for the first time in two years. When he does, he’ll take on Michael Chandler, the man he’s coaching against in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

One of the big hurdles, however, has been the USADA testing pool. It’s been well-documented that fighters need to re-enter the pool for six months before they are permitted to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship again.

Despite this, recent reports have suggested that Conor is yet to restart this process.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor offered some clarity on the situation.

McGregor to @arielhelwani on reenrolling in the USADA pool:

"I'm not rushing nothing. There's hurdles and what not, but we're in constant communication and there's an interview scheduled and a meeting happens and then it will be official. But the six months thing, what they had… https://t.co/hgt4Quc57I — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 16, 2023

“I’m not rushing nothing. There’s hurdles and what not, but we’re in constant communication and there’s an interview scheduled and a meeting happens and then it will be official. But the six months thing, what they had said was two clean tests and off I go, so I assume it won’t be too long.”

McGregor gears up for return

If what Conor is saying is true, then he may only require two clean tests in order to return. That would, of course, mean the UFC is giving him an exemption of some description, which Dana White has been accused of doing for the likes of Brock Lesnar in the past.

The end goal is to see the Irishman get back into active competition. Still, the questions surrounding his USADA and his eligibility aren’t just going to magically disappear.

What is your big takeaway from Conor McGregor’s USADA remarks? In terms of a prediction, when exactly do you think the former champion will make his return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!