UFC 286 | Pro fighters make their picks for Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

In the co-main event of UFC 286, a banger of a lightweight bout takes place as Justin Gaethje takes on Rafael Fiziev. Heading into the fight, Gaethje is a +190 underdog while Fiziev is a -225 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros slightly lean towards the underdog in Gaethje getting his hand raised. But, all the fighters are expecting it to be a very entertaining scrap for however long it lasts.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev:

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Gaethje because he is my favorite active fighter.

Austin Lingo, UFC featherweight: I actually think Gaethje can get the win, and could surprise some people by wrestling Fiziev.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough one. That could be the Fight of the Year, but I will lean towards Gaethje but I’m not confident.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: I think Fiziev. Gaethje has taken a ton of damage and Fiziev will be the faster striker and will be able to piece up Gaethje.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC women’s flyweight: I’m really looking forward to this fight and I’m going with Gaethje in a very fun striking fight.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Fiziev has been looking amazing and I think his striking is a problem for Gaethje and he’ll get a TKO win late.

Zac Pauga, UFC light heavyweight: Gaethje. He will land the better shots and can also wrestle here too.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Gaethje is a dog and will make it a fun fight but I think Fiziev is too technical for Gaethje.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’ve been impressed with Fiziev, and I think he beats Gaethje in a fun fight here.

Blake Bilder, UFC featherweight: Justin Gaethje. He’s a dog and can also wrestle which I think he could use here.

Fighters picking Justin Gaethje: Chris Duncan, Austin Lingo, Davey Grant, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Zac Pauga, Blake Bilder

Fighters picking Rafael Fiziev: Ode Osbourne, Modestas Bukauskas, Tyson Nam, Mario Bautista