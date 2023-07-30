Pros react to Terence Crawford knocking out Errol Spence

Tonight’s boxing extravaganza saw the long-awaited welterweight title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford end emphatically.

The highly anticipated matchup occurred before a packed house inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on a night filled with combat sports, which includes UFC 291 with Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, along with a joint event featuring Bellator and RIZIN from Japan on Showtime. Nonetheless, though, boxing in Las Vegas took center stage and delivered for every fan and viewer at home, as expected

Both men entered the bout undefeated, with Terrance Crawford having won 39 fights and coming in with 30 KOs, defeating some of the best the sport offers, including Shawn Porter, Keli Brook, and Amir Khan.

Errol Spence Jr., meanwhile, had won 28 bouts with 22 of them coming by knockout. The Dallas, Texas, native entered the bout with three of the four major welterweight titles, while Crawford only held the WBO strap. The fight was held up for several years due to contract negotiations, injuries, and other factors

The fight lived up to the billing with Crawford and Spence Jr. trading blows the entire fight, but Crawford’s several knockdowns and over a 60% striking efficiency rate made the difference, as Crawford stopped Spence Jr. with a vicious TKO in round nine.

Check out how the pros reacted to the fight all across Twitter.

Shakur Stevenson reacts to Terence Crawford TKO9 Errol Spence: "The f***ing greatest. I tried to tell y'all." [🎥 @ShakurStevenson] pic.twitter.com/gtkr5fu8FR — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 30, 2023

The oddsmakers are wrong. I have Spence by KO. 🥊Combat and Coffee☕️ 10: Spence vs Crawford out now 🎙️https://t.co/JwGqVr9JXf — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) July 28, 2023

THE POUND-FOR-POUND UNDISPUTED KING 👑@terencecrawford stops Spence in round 9 to etch his name in history ⭐#SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/ShT4tQpFoE — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

“Let’s just all watch greatness happen tomorrow night on @showtimeboxing PPV.” @keithfthurmanjr with wise words for the world. Tune in to #SpenceCrawford tomorrow: https://t.co/9k3Nbiez4W pic.twitter.com/uoEEFoLkpq — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) July 29, 2023

IT'S FIGHT DAY! 🥊 Flew from the Philippines to witness 2 of boxing's best, Spence vs. Crawford, giving it their all tonight. Excited for my fighter Isaac Cruz in the co-main event and shoutout also to our 4-division world champ @filipinoflash 🇵🇭👊🏽 #SpenceCrawford — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 29, 2023

Nobody expected Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford to be this one-sided. Total dominance from Crawford at the halfway point, incredible performance. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 30, 2023

I like Spence but… Crawford too good for Spence 👊🏻 thats why I pick him to win. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) July 30, 2023

Bud went fishing😳 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) July 30, 2023

Please don’t kick a man when he’s down. He risked it all, daring to be great, against a great champion. The sport needs to continue putting the best against the best, without worrying about be criticized for coming up short. @ShowtimeBoxing #SpenceCrawford — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) July 30, 2023

Crawford is probably the most composed and accurate, boxer puncher in history! Fucking incredible what he did tonight! #CrawfordSpence — Sergio Mora 🐍 (@TheLatinSnake_) July 30, 2023

Crawford showed out tonight. — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) July 30, 2023

Congrats to Crawford. He’s just too powerful. I said that before guys #CrawfordSpence — Serhii Bohachuk 🇺🇦 (@SBohachuk) July 30, 2023

What was your reaction to Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terrance Crawford? Let us know, Penn Nation!