Pros react to Terence Crawford knocking out Errol Spence

By Zain Bando - July 29, 2023
Tonight’s boxing extravaganza saw the long-awaited welterweight title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford end emphatically.

Terence Crawford Errol Spence Jr.

The highly anticipated matchup occurred before a packed house inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on a night filled with combat sports, which includes UFC 291 with Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, along with a joint event featuring Bellator and RIZIN from Japan on Showtime. Nonetheless, though, boxing in Las Vegas took center stage and delivered for every fan and viewer at home, as expected

Both men entered the bout undefeated, with Terrance Crawford having won 39 fights and coming in with 30 KOs, defeating some of the best the sport offers, including Shawn Porter, Keli Brook, and Amir Khan.

Errol Spence Jr., meanwhile, had won 28 bouts with 22 of them coming by knockout. The Dallas, Texas, native entered the bout with three of the four major welterweight titles, while Crawford only held the WBO strap. The fight was held up for several years due to contract negotiations, injuries, and other factors

The fight lived up to the billing with Crawford and Spence Jr. trading blows the entire fight, but Crawford’s several knockdowns and over a 60% striking efficiency rate made the difference, as Crawford stopped Spence Jr. with a vicious TKO in round nine.

Check out how the pros reacted to the fight all across Twitter.

What was your reaction to Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terrance Crawford? Let us know, Penn Nation!

Boxing News Errol Spence Jr. Terence Crawford

