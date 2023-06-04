Terence Crawford says trash talk isn’t needed to hype Errol Spence Jr. fight: “Everybody knows what they’re getting”

Terence Crawford Dismisses Trash Talk

Crawford was recently a guest on MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour.” During the interview with Ariel Helwani, “Bud” said fight fans know the magnitude of this bout. As a result, he feels trash talking is unnecessary.

“I think this fight sells itself,” Crawford said. “I don’t think that me nor Errol got to go out and do things that are not in our character just to sell the fight. When you look at the fight, you say, ‘OK, you’ve got two undefeated, top-five pound-for-pound fighters in their prime, going head to head for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. Two action-packed fighters.’ What more do you need? You don’t need me going out there, acting all crazy. You don’t need him going out there, acting all crazy just to sell a fight. The fight’s going to sell itself because everybody knows what they’re getting come fight night.”

Crawford’s comments shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the “sweet science.” After all, Crawford and Spence haven’t been known to be trash talkers. They let their skills in the ring do the talking.