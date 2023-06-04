Terence Crawford says trash talk isn’t needed to hype Errol Spence Jr. fight: “Everybody knows what they’re getting”

By Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023

Terence Crawford feels he and Errol Spence Jr. can avoid the trash talk ahead of their massive showdown.

Terence Crawford Errol Spence Jr.

For years, boxing fans wondered if Crawford and Spence would ever share the ring. A title unification bout between the two was announced for July 29. Despite this, some fans still won’t believe it until the two are in the ring. It’s a highly anticipated fight that has major stakes in terms of legacy. Crawford is the WBO Welterweight Champion, while Spence holds WBC, WBA, and IBF gold. The winner of this fight will be recognized as the undisputed king at welterweight.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER REACTS TO UFC 291 BEING ON THE SAME NIGHT AS ERROL SPENCE VS. TERENCE CRAWFORD: “I THINK FANS MIGHT BUY BOTH”

Terence Crawford Dismisses Trash Talk

Crawford was recently a guest on MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour.” During the interview with Ariel Helwani, “Bud” said fight fans know the magnitude of this bout. As a result, he feels trash talking is unnecessary.

“I think this fight sells itself,” Crawford said. “I don’t think that me nor Errol got to go out and do things that are not in our character just to sell the fight. When you look at the fight, you say, ‘OK, you’ve got two undefeated, top-five pound-for-pound fighters in their prime, going head to head for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world. Two action-packed fighters.’ What more do you need? You don’t need me going out there, acting all crazy. You don’t need him going out there, acting all crazy just to sell a fight. The fight’s going to sell itself because everybody knows what they’re getting come fight night.”

Crawford’s comments shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the “sweet science.” After all, Crawford and Spence haven’t been known to be trash talkers. They let their skills in the ring do the talking.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Errol Spence Jr. Terrance Crawford

Related

Dana White doubles down on potential Jon Jones vs Tyson Fury fight: “If you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is”

Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023
Jake Paul, Ben Askren
Jake Paul

Ben Askren offers a prediction for 'actually not bad' Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Josh Evanoff - June 2, 2023

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren didn’t actually expect Jake Paul to be good at boxing.

Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier reacts to UFC 291 being on the same night as Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford: “I think fans might buy both”

Susan Cox - June 2, 2023

Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on UFC 291 taking place on the same night as Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford.

Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis

Oscar De La Hoya slams Ryan Garcia for “still crying” about the post-fight presser: “THAT is the reason you lost”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2023

Oscar De La Hoya has slammed Ryan Garcia over some members of his team not appearing for the post-fight press conference after his loss to Gervonta Davis.

Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia reveals his team abandoned him after loss to Gervonta Davis: "Tank's team really cared more"

Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia learned a lot after his first career loss earlier this year.

Jake Paul explains how Nate Diaz "played" his brother Logan in negotiations for boxing match

Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023
Claressa Shields, MMA
Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields reveals plans to return to the PFL after 2021 upset loss: "I just want to learn"

Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

Female boxing champion Claressa Shields is eyeing a return to the cage.

Jake Paul, Ben Askren
Jake Paul

Randy Couture hopes the PFL doesn't "protect" Jake Paul when he eventually makes his MMA debut

Cole Shelton - June 1, 2023

Randy Couture is hoping that when Jake Paul does compete in MMA it won’t just be a walkover fight for him.

Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford advises Francis Ngannou to avoid top heavyweight boxers: "I don't see him having a chance"

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

Terence Crawford believes Francis Ngannou might want to wait before facing a top boxer.

Logan Paul

VIDEO | Logan Paul wrestles with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got some work with Logan Paul on the mats recently.