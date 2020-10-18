Pros react after Teofimo Lopez Jr. scores massive upset over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez Jr. pulled off a massive upset this evening in Las Vegas when he defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision.

With the victory, Lopez Jr. (16-0, 12 KO’s) took home the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and The Ring lightweight titles.

Teofimo was able to get the early lead on Lomachenko in tonight’s contest. But the rounds appeared to go back and forth as the fight progressed. After a decisive eleventh round for Vasiliy Lomachenko, Lopez Jr. stormed back in round twelve which seemed to have a lasting impact on the judges in attendance.

The judges scored the contest 116-112, 119-109 and 117-113 all in favor of Lopez Jr.

Check out how the pros reacted to Teofimo Lopez Jr’s massive upset win over Vasiliy Lomachenko below:

Who jumped over to watch Lomachenko? See this Barlenga kid. 15-0 15 first round KO’s. Very, very impressive — michael (@bisping) October 18, 2020

Could someone please get Tim Bradley a snicker. #LomaLopez — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 18, 2020

Damn. I feel like Lopez should have this. But then again it is boxing. And that shit is corrupt AF! #LomaLopez — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 18, 2020

Lomachenko is the type of fighter that allows you to get comfortable, then surprises you with a accurate combination.#LomaLopez — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) October 18, 2020

Again I have no problem with fight going to Lopez, he earned it, but Loma did not deserve to hear the scores that wide. #LomachenkoLopez #LomaLopez — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 18, 2020

Just woke up..Lopez wow!!! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 18, 2020

Lopez won but the judge’s scorecards were wack — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) October 18, 2020

How much 💰 Lopez made tonight? 💭? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 18, 2020

Lopez vs Haney 2021

Let’s do It! #AllTheBelts — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) October 18, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 18, 2020