Pros react after Teofimo Lopez Jr. scores massive upset over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez Jr. scores massive upset over Vasiliy Lomachenko

By
Chris Taylor
-
Teofimo Lopez Jr. pulled off a massive upset this evening in Las Vegas when he defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision.

With the victory, Lopez Jr. (16-0, 12 KO’s) took home the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and The Ring lightweight titles.

Teofimo was able to get the early lead on Lomachenko in tonight’s contest. But the rounds appeared to go back and forth as the fight progressed. After a decisive eleventh round for Vasiliy Lomachenko, Lopez Jr. stormed back in round twelve which seemed to have a lasting impact on the judges in attendance.

The judges scored the contest 116-112, 119-109 and 117-113 all in favor of Lopez Jr.

Check out how the pros reacted to Teofimo Lopez Jr’s massive upset win over Vasiliy Lomachenko below:

Would you like to see a rematch between Teofimo Lopez Jr. and Vasiliy Lomachenko following tonight’s close fight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 18, 2020