Premier Boxing Champions signs multiyear rights deal with Amazon Prime Video

Premier Boxing Champions Inks Deal With Prime Video

In a press release, Amazon’s vice president of U.S. sports content and partnership, Marie Donoghue, discussed the significance of having top boxing matches on the Prime Video platform.

“We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” said Marie Donoghue, VP, U.S. sports content & partnerships, Amazon. “With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the U.S. and around the world the best in sports.”

Bruce Binkow, CEO of Integrated Sports, spoke on behalf of PBC in the press release.

“Premier Boxing Champions is very proud to partner with Prime Video to showcase our world-class boxers and events. With Prime’s incredible reach and unprecedented marketing power, we’re very excited to reach new audiences for our sport as we continue to present the most exciting, competitive and biggest fights in Boxing,” said Bruce Binkow, CEO, Integrated Sports, exclusive agency for PBC.

In the announcement, it was revealed that PBC pay-per-view events can be purchased by anyone in the United States regardless of their Prime membership. PBC is planning to hold its first event on Prime Video in March 2024. Details on the planned Prime Video cards will be released in the future.