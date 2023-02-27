Nate Diaz slams Logan Paul for his “obnoxious” trash talk during Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz was not impressed by Logan Paul’s trash talk during today’s Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight.

Jake Paul (6-1 Boxing) and Tommy Fury (9-0 Boxing) finally squared off inside of the squared circle earlier this evening at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The result was split decision victory for Fury, in a fight that many fans and analysts thought the Brit won rather definitively. Although he suffered a brief knockdown in the final round, Tommy landed far more strikes than ‘The Problem Child‘ throughout the eight-round main event.

During the early rounds of the contest, Logan Paul was interviewed from his ring-side seat on a microphone which was heard throughout the venue. Jake’s older brother took the opportunity to shout out insults at Tommy Fury and his family, who also were in attendance.

“Tommy if you can hear me, you’re a bitch bro and you are gassing out. You’re a bitch. The whole Fury family are bitches.”

Logan’s comments did not sit well with Nate Diaz, who took to Twitter hours following the event to blast the current WWE performer.

This guy needs his ass beat

And who let the spoiled lil bitch yell obnoxious shit during the fight ? pic.twitter.com/6OrMsj8IRE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 27, 2023

Prior to tonight’s setback, Jake Paul had hinted that his next fight would likely come against the former UFC star in Diaz.

“I think they are ready,” Jake Paul said of Nate Diaz’s team on The MMA Hour. “I’m getting through Sunday and we’re going to line that one up ASAP. I think that’s next. I think that’s what the fans want, and that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business.”

However, following his first career setback this evening in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Problem Child’ seems set on seeking redemption against Tommy and the Fury family.

Would you like to see Nate Diaz box either Jake or Logan Paul in his next combat sports appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment area below.