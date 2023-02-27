Jake Paul reacts to news that rapper Drake lost a $400k bet on him to beat Tommy Fury

Jake Paul was stunned by Tommy Fury in a close split decision (76-73 x2, 75-74) in Saudi Arabia Sunday afternoon, giving the YouTube star his first loss as a professional. For Fury, he improved to 9-0 in the biggest win of his career.

While Paul’s loss broke the Internet with a mix of reactions, it was a discovery of a different kind that got people talking — the Drake “curse.” For those who don’t know, the rapper is notorious for placing massive bets on sports teams and fights, only to lose nearly every time. This was the case on Sunday, as he bet $400,000 on Paul to knock out Fury, a common outcome amongst many bettors. Had he won, the payout would have been $1.4 million for the Canada native.

At the post-fight presser, Jake Paul was presented with the news about the losing bet and gave a hilarious, light-hearted and candid reaction to Drake’s apparent blunder (via Michael Benson on Twitter).

“Fuck, this is Drake’s fault,” Paul laughed. “Drake, bro, why you do this to me? Nah, nah, it’s my fault [that I lost]. $400,000 is nothing to him. So, he has won a lot more money betting on me before. So, he’s probably about even now. Sorry, Drake, I’m gonna get that “W” in the rematch [against Fury).”

As for a rematch, it remains to be seen when that might happen, as Paul has defeated the likes of Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (x2), Ben Askren and Nate Robinson, to name a few. Fury was his first legitimate boxing match, as his other opponents were ex-MMA fighters, athletes from other sports, or personalities altogether.

Prior to the fight with Fury, Paul headlined a Showtime card against Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion. While it was close, Paul edged the Brazilian via decision, keeping his then-perfect record in-tact.

