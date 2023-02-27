Jake Paul reacts following split decision loss to Tommy Fury: “I got a 10-8 round, twice.”

Jake Paul did not agree with the judges’ decision in tonight’s main event fight with Tommy Fury.

Paul (6-1 Boxing) and Fury (9-0 Boxing) finally collided inside of the squared circle this evening at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout, which was being billed as ‘The Truth’, was scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds and took place at a 185lbs limit.

Jake Paul had entered the ring sporting a perfect record of 6-0, his latest victory coming by unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Prior to that win, ‘The Problem Child’ had scored a thunderous knockout over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury had entered the ring in Saudi Arabia boasting an undefeated professional record of 8-0. Four of those eight career wins had come by way of knockout.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Fury’ contest proved to be a good fight overall. Tommy Fury was able to establish his jab early and utilized the strike to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight. After a pair of controversial point deductions, it seemed that Fury was ahead on the scorecards headed into the eighth and final round. Despite getting a brief knockdown in round eight, Jake Paul was unable to score a finish and Fury once again battled back to land the better volume of strikes.

Official Result: Tommy Fury def. Jake Paul by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73)

Immediately following the judges’ ruling, both Paul and Fury shared their immediate reactions during interviews with DAZN.

Jake Paul doesn't agree with the decision and wants to run it back. He has a rematch clause. #PaulFurypic.twitter.com/dRfvgwYpI3 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 26, 2023

“All respect to Tommy, he won, and you know, don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back. I think we deserve that rematch. It was a great fight. A close fight. I don’t know if I agree with the judges. I got a 10-8 round, twice… So, it is what it is. But this is the boxing. Hey look, I’ve already won in life man. I’ve already won. I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, an amazing work ethic. I’ve made it farther than I ever thought that I would and beyond. So, this is definitely a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin, get back in the gym and we can run it back because I think we put on an amazing show for the fans tonight.”

Jake Paul continued:

“Honestly, I felt flat. I got sick really bad twice in this camp. Injured my arm. So, it wasn’t my best performance. But I lost. I’m not making excuses; I’m just saying it wasn’t my best performance. I felt flat. But like I said, we’re going to come back and get that W!”

Tommy Fury later agreed to the rematch, you can see his full interview below:

RAW EMOTION 🥲 Tommy Fury delivered a powerful post-fight speech and agrees to a rematch with Jake Paul 🥊#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/xviteOiEL2 — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023

