x
Home » Boxing News » Pro boxers react after Tommy Fury defeats Jake Pau...
Boxing NewsJake PaulTommy Fury

Pro boxers react after Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor

Several Pro Boxers took to social media with reactions following tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury result in Saudi Arabia.

Paul (6-1 Boxing) and Fury (9-0 Boxing) finally collided inside of the ring this evening at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout, which was being billed as ‘The Truth’, was scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds and took place at a 185lbs limit.

Jake Paul, 26, entered the ring sporting a perfect record of 6-0, his latest victory coming by unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Prior to that win, ‘The Problem Child’ had scored a thunderous knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury had entered the squared circle in Saudi Arabia boasting an undefeated professional record of 8-0. Four of the Brit’s eight career wins had come by way of knockout.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Fury’ contest proved to be a good fight overall. Tommy Fury was able to establish his jab early and utilized the strike to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight. After a pair of controversial point deductions, it seemed that Fury was ahead on the scorecards headed into the eighth and final round. Despite getting a brief knockdown in round eight, Jake Paul was unable to score a finish and Fury once again battled back to land the better volume of strikes.

Official Result: Tommy Fury def. Jake Paul by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73)

Check out the reactions of several Pro Boxers to ‘Paul vs. Fury’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Tommy Fury defeating Jake Paul:

Who would you like to see Tommy Fury fight next following his split decision victory over Jake Paul this evening in Saudi Arabia? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleMMA Fighters react after Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul
Next articleJake Paul reacts following split decision loss to Tommy Fury: “I got a 10-8 round, twice.”
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv