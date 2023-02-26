Pro boxers react after Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia

Several Pro Boxers took to social media with reactions following tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury result in Saudi Arabia.

Paul (6-1 Boxing) and Fury (9-0 Boxing) finally collided inside of the ring this evening at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout, which was being billed as ‘The Truth’, was scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds and took place at a 185lbs limit.

Jake Paul, 26, entered the ring sporting a perfect record of 6-0, his latest victory coming by unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Prior to that win, ‘The Problem Child’ had scored a thunderous knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury had entered the squared circle in Saudi Arabia boasting an undefeated professional record of 8-0. Four of the Brit’s eight career wins had come by way of knockout.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Fury’ contest proved to be a good fight overall. Tommy Fury was able to establish his jab early and utilized the strike to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight. After a pair of controversial point deductions, it seemed that Fury was ahead on the scorecards headed into the eighth and final round. Despite getting a brief knockdown in round eight, Jake Paul was unable to score a finish and Fury once again battled back to land the better volume of strikes.

Official Result: Tommy Fury def. Jake Paul by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73)

Check out the reactions of several Pro Boxers to ‘Paul vs. Fury’ below:

I’d bet my equity in Prime that Jake Paul beats Tommy Fury tonight — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 26, 2023

Close fight, Fury slight lead maybe, these rounds will determine it. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

Big 7th round for Fury. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

Although Paul scored the knockdown in 8th I thought Fury came back enough to perhaps make it even rd. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Tommy Fury defeating Jake Paul:

The Truth is revealed! Tommy Fury gets the decision win over Jake Paul! 🥊#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/YZIiNqtB8P — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023

2 absolute novices. Thank fuck the one who’s classed as a boxer won. Hard on Tommy cos his Fury name, but, he should stick in that market with jake n Logan Paul, KSI, all that type of misfits boxing and earn a lump of money. — Liam Smith (@LiamBeefySmith) February 26, 2023

Good fight for both @jakepaul and @tommytntfury 💪🏾 — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) February 26, 2023

They gave it to right guy, both fought hard and served themselves well. #PaulFury — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) February 26, 2023

KSI reacts to Tommy Fury defeating Jake Paul 😅 #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/57lYoYpV7D — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 26, 2023

alright who wants it https://t.co/w7F86B2hbD — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 26, 2023

Coming from someone that won't risk and fight anyone! Fought two guys in one night instead of me. Sent me a deal and took Dillon. Dillon pulled out you called Tempur. @jakepaul tied up in a rematch. Let your balls finally drop! @ksi May 12th Abu Dhabi what's the excuse!? https://t.co/yHB0qcqhzv — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) February 26, 2023

🎵 “THERE’S ONLY ONE TOMMY FURY!” An emotional @tommytntfury celebrates with his family after his victory over Jake Paul ❤️#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/rrZH6SsA7I — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) February 26, 2023

He's definitely not getting past Novice level Tommy tonight proved that's his level YouTube stars etc a split decision win wasn't what boxing needed or a genuine boxer would achieve — francis croes (@francis_croes) February 26, 2023

Who would you like to see Tommy Fury fight next following his split decision victory over Jake Paul this evening in Saudi Arabia? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!